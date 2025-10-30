ICE officer shoots at driver who tried to run over agent during vehicle stop in California, DHS says

A driver tried to run over an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent who was involved in a vehicle stop in California, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The Ontario Police Department said it provided aid to the agents after receiving a call Thursday morning about a shooting.

One of the officers fired 'defensive shots' at the vehicle out of fear for his life.

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said the agents performed the traffic stop at about 6:30 a.m. on Vineyard Avenue when another car pulled up in front of them, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The officers ordered the other driver to leave, McLaughlin said, and he seemed about to comply when "the car stopped and attempted to run officers over by reversing directly at them without stopping."

One of the officers fired "defensive shots" at the vehicle out of fear for his life, according to McLaughlin.

"The subject fled the scene and abandoned his vehicle," she added.

Ontario police were not involved in the shooting and offered only traffic control and security while DHS investigated the incident.

Video from KTTV showed scenes recorded from a news helicopter.

RELATED: DHS has a message for 'cowards' threatening ICE on social media — influencer laughs in response

The FBI is also investigating the incident, according to Ontario police.

Ontario was also recently the scene of a horrific accident that took the lives of at least three people when the driver of a commercial truck plowed into stopped traffic on the 10 freeway. The driver was identified as a 21-year-old illegal alien from India named Jashanpreet Singh.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!