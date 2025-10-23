The shocking details behind another fatal illegal alien truck crash

A crash on Tuesday in California involving an illegal alien truck driver resulted in three deaths and the hospitalization of several others.

Authorities identified the commercial truck driver allegedly responsible for the deadly collision as Jashanpreet Singh, a 21-year-old Indian national in the United States illegally.

'It is a terrible tragedy three innocent people lost their lives due to the reckless open border policies that allowed an illegal alien to be released into the US and drive an 18-wheeler on America’s highways.'

The California Highway Patrol arrested Singh, and he is being detained without bail at the West Valley Detention Center in San Bernardino.

The CHP told KCBS-TV that officers are investigating whether Singh has a valid commercial driver’s license to operate the semitruck.

Authorities claim Singh was speeding, and they suspect he was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash on the 10 Freeway in Ontario that caused three deaths and injuries to four others. All of the victims were adults, the Ontario Fire Department told KCBS.

Rodrigo Jimenez of the CHP told KTLA that one of the vehicles involved in the collision was so badly mangled that investigators still had not identified its make and model.

RELATED: Exclusive: DOT withholds $40M from blue state for flouting English requirements for truckers

Photo by Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images

“The fact that there are so many commercial vehicles involved in the crash, there’s a lot of weight behind the crash force,” Jimenez told the news outlet. “This is a very complex investigation, and that’s why officers from our multi-disciplinary accident investigation team have taken over.”

“This is a tragic crash because it was very preventable,” he continued. “If somebody had just paid attention, if everyone was driving sober, this tragedy would not have occurred.”

Singh faces charges of driving under the influence of drugs and causing bodily injury and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Dash camera footage from Singh’s cab showed the truck plowing into multiple vehicles without Singh appearing to apply the brakes.

Blaze News has reached out the office of Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) for comment.

RELATED: The fraud crippling American trucking: 'Ghost' carriers and 'NO NAME GIVEN' driver's licenses issued to foreigners

Photo by: Peter Titmuss/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed on Thursday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement placed an arrest detainer against Singh. The department noted that he was released into the country under the Biden administration after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in 2022.

“It is a terrible tragedy three innocent people lost their lives due to the reckless open border policies that allowed an illegal alien to be released into the U.S. and drive an 18-wheeler on America’s highways,” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin stated.

“This accident follows a disturbing trend of illegal aliens driving 18-wheelers and semitrucks on America’s roads,” she continued. “Earlier this week, DHS highlighted another fatal accident in Indiana caused by an illegal alien driving a semitruck. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, ICE is working day-in and day-out to make America’s roads safe again.”

Earlier this month, the Department of Transportation announced it would withhold $40 million from California after the state failed to comply with English-language proficiency requirements for CDL holders.

DOT Secretary Sean Duffy called the situation “OUTRAGEOUS,” adding, “This is exactly why I set new restrictions that prohibit ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS from operating trucks.”

He demanded that Newsom “join every other state in the U.S. in enforcing these new actions to prevent any more accidents and deaths.”

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!