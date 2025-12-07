Inside President Trump's new 'America First' national security strategy

With the first year of the second Trump administration coming to a close, Present Donald Trump has articulated a new national security strategy that will "build upon" his substantial achievements thus far.

On Friday, the Trump administration published a document that lays out the National Security Strategy to put America first going forward.

'In everything we do, we are putting America First.'

The 33-page document highlights President Trump's successes and frames his time in office as a correction of failed policies from past administrations and conventional wisdom.

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Looking to the future, the document asks a simple question: what should the United States want?

It goes on to highlight the core tenets of what the Trump administration will work to achieve, including the "survival and safety" of U.S. citizens, control over our borders and freedom from "destructive propaganda and influence operations," a strong military, economy, energy grid, and a "robust industrial base."

The document goes into more detail and lists other wants of the country, but it also issues a reimagining of "soft power" entails: "'Soft power' that serves America's true national interest is effective only if we believe in our country's inherent greatness and decency."

In our dealings with the world, the strategy reiterates its desire to control the Western Hemisphere without foreign incursions and to have unimpeded strategic access in the hemisphere, thus asserting a "Trump Corollary" to the Monroe Doctrine.

In addition, the strategy highlights the desire to avoid "forever wars," maintain primacy in the tech sector, and to restore a Europe, it says, that is in danger of "civilizational erasure" thanks to institutions which have "undermined political liberty and sovereignty."

"We want Europe to remain European, to regain its civilizational self-confidence, and to abandon its failed focus on regulatory suffocation."

The strategy also highlighted that Europe's principal alliance with the United States, NATO, is not guaranteed perpetually if the character of the nations change through rampant immigration from the third-world.

The document says it is "plausible" that certain NATO countries will be "non-European" in the next few decades, which could mean that they will view the United States and themselves differently than those who signed the charter.

Crucially, President Trump writes: "In everything we do, we are putting America first. ... In the years ahead, we will continue to develop every dimension of our national strength--and we will make America safer, richer, freer, greater, and more powerful than ever before."

