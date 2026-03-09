Schumer versus Schumer: Damning footage exposes Democrat flip-flop

U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is a vociferous opponent of the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, sometimes referred to as the SAVE America Act, which would require individuals to provide proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections.

The unpopular senator has characterized the act — the passage of which President Donald Trump has made a condition of his ratification of other bills — as "Jim Crow 2.0," a "fringe piece of legislation," and as "extreme as it gets."

'Americans see the hypocrisy.'

Schumer was not, however, always opposed to measures protecting the benefits owed only to American citizens.

Decades-old footage has once again gone viral online, showing Schumer previously making the case that valid U.S. identification ensures against rampant fraud by noncitizens.

When discussing a proposed amendment to the Republican-sponsored Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act in March 1996, then-Rep. Chuck Schumer stated, "Let's admit the truth: Everywhere people go, they're asked for a Social Security card. In fact, one way to prove you’re a bona fide person who can have a job is to ask for a driver’s license and a Social Security card."

“This is an anti-fraud amendment. All over, where we go, people say, 'Well, why can't you stop illegal immigrants or others from coming here?' And the number-one answer we give our constituents is, 'When they come here, they can get jobs, get benefits against the law because of fraud,'" said Schumer.

In the video — an excerpt of which the White House shared online last month — the Democrat also blasts opposition to the "anti-fraud measure."

Responding to the remarks made by the Schumer of yesteryear, Sen. Ashley Moody (R-Fla.) wrote, "Americans see the hypocrisy. Pass the Save America Act."

"The only thing that's changed here is Democrat messaging," wrote Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.). "EVERY. SINGLE. PERSON recognizes that securing U.S. elections is commonsense."

North Carolina Rep. Mark Harris (R) urged Schumer, "Listen to your past self."

"I guess new Chuck Schumer changed his mind," wrote Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah).

On Sunday, Schumer recycled his "Jim Crow 2.0" talking point and claimed that the SAVE Act would "disenfranchise tens of millions of people."

"If Trump is saying he won’t sign any bills until the SAVE Act is passed, then so be it: there will be total gridlock in the Senate," continued Schumer. "Senate Democrats will not help pass the SAVE Act under any circumstances."

A Harvard CAPS/Harris poll from February revealed that a supermajority — 71% — of U.S. voters support the SAVE Act, including 50% of Democrats. When polled on the particulars of the legislation, 75% of U.S. voters said they supported proof of citizenship; 81% said they supported voter ID; and 80% said they supported states removing noncitizens from voter rolls.

The poll also found that 85% of respondents, including a majority across all political parties, said that only American citizens should be able to vote.

