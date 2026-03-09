'Ultimate sacrifice': Department of War identifies seventh service member killed in Operation Epic Fury

The Department of War has identified a seventh U.S. service member killed in support of Operation Epic Fury in the Middle East.

The Department of War announced in a press release on Monday morning that Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington, 26, of Glendale, Ky., died of his wounds on March 8 from injuries sustained during an enemy attack on March 1 at Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia.

'He gave the ultimate sacrifice for the country he loved.'

Pennington was "seriously injured" during the attack, according to the U.S. Army's press release.

"The U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command is deeply saddened by the loss of Sgt. Pennington,” Lt. Gen. Sean Gainey, USASMDC commanding general, said. “He gave the ultimate sacrifice for the country he loved. That makes him nothing less than a hero, and he will always be remembered that way. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends."

“Sgt. Pennington was a dedicated and experienced noncommissioned officer who led with strength, professionalism, and sense of duty,” Col. Michael Dyer, 1st Space Brigade commander, said. “Our deepest sympathies are with his family, friends, and fellow soldiers. We remain dedicated to providing comfort and support at this time and will forever honor his legacy and ultimate sacrifice for our nation.”

Pennington was assigned to 1st Space Battalion, 1st Space Brigade, Fort Carson, Colorado.

The Department of War said that the incident is currently under investigation.

Pennington was promotable and will be posthumously promoted to staff sergeant, according to a USASMDC press release.

