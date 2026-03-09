Sara Gonzales weighs in on Noem’s DHS exit — and she’s got questions

Last week, President Donald Trump announced that he is replacing Kristi Noem as secretary of homeland security and nominating Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R) to the position, while reassigning Noem to a new role as special envoy for the Shield of the Americas.

When BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales got the news, her very first reaction was: “Why wasn’t it Pam Bondi?”

“That actually is the biggest shock to me. … You’re putting people on the chopping block, and Pam Bondi wasn’t the first one?” she asks.

While Sara will continue to “hold that hope” that Bondi will eventually be replaced, for now it's Noem who has taken the hit.

Sara revisits President Trump’s Truth Social post announcing the shake-up:

“I mean, you gotta hand it to him. He is loyal. He does regard loyalty in the highest esteem. … He doesn't want to actually fire anyone. That was just for the TV show,” says Sara, referring to “The Apprentice,” the reality series that aired on NBC from January 2004 to 2017, where Trump coined the iconic “you’re fired” gesture.

“He just makes up new jobs for these people to go take so he doesn't have to be like, ‘Yeah, we just didn't like her.’ ... He's like, ‘Well, she's going to be the special envoy for the Shield of Americas, which we don't actually have yet, but we should, and we will, beginning this weekend, because I fired her and had to find a spot for her,”’ she laughs.

But Sara's got another big question mark hanging over Noem’s replacement.

“I don't understand why we are pulling senators away from our already slim majority when you could have brought in Tom Homan, right?” she says.

“Are we trying to lose the majority? I don't understand what the goal is here.”

To hear more, watch the video above.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred takes on news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.