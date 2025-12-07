Comedian Joe Rogan praised Christianity as a faith that really "works," calling biblical scripture "fascinating" during a recent interview.

Rogan also touched on what he thinks the resurrection of Jesus Christ would look like, a viewpoint that was met with criticism by host Jesse Michels.

'You don't think that He could return as artificial intelligence?'

On an episode of "American Alchemy," Rogan cited the Bible when he spoke about how easily knowledge could become mysterious, conflated, or unbelievable when passed down through generations.

"We'll tell everybody about the internet. We'll tell everybody about airplanes. We'll tell everybody about SpaceX; as much as you can remember, you'll tell people, but you won't know how it's done. You won't know what it is. And I think that's how you get to, like, the Adam and Eve story," he said.

After adding that he believes biblical stories are "recounting real truth," the podcaster brought up a question he had clearly been pondering for a while: "Who's Jesus?"

Rogan prefaced that many will disagree with his perspective, but then asked about the possibility that Jesus could be resurrected, in a sense, through artificial intelligence.

"Jesus is born out of a virgin mother. What's more virgin than a computer?" Rogan began. "So if you're going to get the most brilliant, loving, powerful person that gives us advice and can show us how to live to be in sync with God. Who better than artificial intelligence to do that? If Jesus does return, even if Jesus was a physical person in the past, you don't think that He could return as artificial intelligence?"

The host, however, did not accept Rogan's theory.

First, though, Rogan clarified, indicting that he doesn't believe artificial intelligence would actually be Jesus but instead that it would serve as the return of Jesus in terms of affect and capability.

"Artificial intelligence could absolutely return as Jesus. Not just return as Jesus, but return as Jesus with all the powers of Jesus," Rogan said. "Like all the magic tricks, all the ability to bring people back from the dead, walk on water, levitation, water into wine."

In response, Michels said Rogan's description sounded like an unwanted "dystopian" future.

Still Rogan argued that the prerequisite for a Jesus-like being could come about due to the human need to improve.

"It's only dystopian if you think that we're a perfect organism that can't be improved upon. And that's not the case," he rebutted. "That's clearly not the case based on our actions, based on society as a whole, based on the overall state of the world. It's not. We certainly can be improved upon."

While the host accepted that perhaps humans could improve morally and ethically, he said that attempts at improving by means of a computer "seems destructive."

The conversation flowed smoothly into Rogan's love of Christian scripture, with the 58-year-old saying how joyful his experience has been at his new church.

"The scripture, to me, is what's interesting; it's fascinating," he said. "Christianity, at least, is the only thing I have experience with. It works. The people that are Christians, that go to this church that I go to, that I meet, that are Christian, they are the nicest f**king people you will ever meet."

Rogan gave examples about the polite society he has found himself immersed in, hilariously citing the church parking lot as an example.

"Everybody lets you go in front of them. There's no one honking in the church parking lot. It works," he said.

What Rogan hammered home throughout the conversation was that he finds real truth in what he has read in the Bible. Still he isn't sold on having predictions provided for him about the future; but he is certainly open to it. He described biblical stories positively as an "ancient relaying" of real history and events.

But about the book of Revelation, Rogan said of his pastor, "There's no way that guy telling you that knows that. ... He's just a person. He's a person like you or me that is like deeply involved in the scripture."

