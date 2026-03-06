Watch Joe Rogan deprogram Steve-O after stuntman makes claim about transgender 'internment camps'

Wanting to get breast implants as a stunt led to "Jackass" star Steve-O believing transgender-identified people are oppressed.

In 2024, the stuntman planned to get the surgery done for the sake of comedy, telling podcaster Joe Rogan, "This is where the bar is at."

'You can't escape your f**king chromosomes.'

However, the plan fell through when an absent anesthesiologist delayed the procedure. While a doctor was trying to reschedule Steve-O — real name Stephen Gilchrist Glover — the 51-year-old recalled having a change of heart after speaking with a transgender person at a grocery store.

He told Rogan that the "level of oppression" described to him by the person "genuinely f**king broke my heart."

Washroom woes

"They said, 'Hey, let me tell you, I am not allowed to use the bathroom at my own place of work,'" Steve-O claimed before Rogan immediately jumped in.

"That's not true. They're just not allowed to use the bathroom that doesn't align with their biological sex," Rogan began.

Recognizing the reality of "gender dysphoria," Rogan said at least some men were being given a "golden ticket to go into the women's locker room ... and pretend you're a woman when you're just a crazy man and you're actually into women."

He added, "You can't escape your f**king chromosomes ... what you're dealing with is a form of gender dysphoria, which has always been classified as a mental illness until people became much more empathetic and sensitive to people that have this problem."

Camp canard

In one of several cases where Steve-O agreed he had been out-dueled, he then moved on to his next claim: that politicians are trying to put transgender people "in internment camps."

RELATED: Two trans-identifying men file lawsuit against 'dehumanizing' Kansas law that invalidated their driver's licenses

While Rogan agreed there "might be one kook" trying to get attention, he added, "There's no movement to try to put transgender people in internment camps."

Steve-O's claim likely stemmed from reports about Republican Rep. Nancy Mace (S.C.), who was speaking about Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin's alleged transgender partner.

"It was a transgender. ... It was a tranny," Mace said to reporters in 2024. Noting that she has received death threats from transgender activists, she added, "They are mentally ill and should be in a straight jacket with a hard steel lock on it."

As well, Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson (Texas) told Newsmax that transgender people have "legitimate psychiatric issues."

"We have to do something about this, we have to treat these people, we have to get them off the streets, and we have to get them off the internet, and we can't let them communicate with one another."

His statements were also in response to Kirk's assassination, and both his and Mace's remarks were made within five days of Kirk's death. The comments were labeled as calls for institutionalization by some outlets, but there does not appear to be any mention of "internment camps" by any politicians.

Tapping out

During the discussion, Rogan also told Steve-O that transgender people had actually been responsible for more death than Immigration and Customs Enforcement, an agency Steve-O had spoken out against in February.

RELATED: Supreme Court sides with Catholic parents against California on student gender notification — for now

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"Do you know who's killed more people than ICE this year? Trans shooters. Do you know the majority of these high school shootings have been transgender people?" Rogan asked.

"I did not know that," Steve-O replied.

After Rogan referenced medications and hormones as not being good to mix with "mental struggles," being "ostracized," and propaganda about trans "genocide," Steve-O soon admitted that Rogan was making good points.

"You've convinced me," the stuntman said.

Rogan then summarized his argument by comparing it to a country's borders.

"Can't have an open border. Doesn't mean that all immigrants are murderers. ... But some people that sneak across the border, if you don't check, are going to be murderers. It's just a fact. So you have to have a f**king closed border to check. And you have to have a gender border too."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!