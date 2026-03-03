Supreme Court sides with Catholic parents against California on student gender notification — for now

The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily handed California a major loss related to the liberal state's scheme to advance the transgender agenda in public schools.

In a 6-3 ruling on Monday, the court reinstated a lower court order that blocked the California notification policies after the Thomas More Society filed a lawsuit at the behest of a group of Catholic parents.

California state law prohibits rules requiring teachers and other school officials to notify parents if their children change their personal pronouns or gender expression at school.

The Thomas More Society issued a statement praising the temporary ruling.

"The Court found that California's secret transition regime likely violates parents' rights under both the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment and the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment," the statement reads.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta argued in favor of the California policies in 2023.

"By enacting policies that forcibly out students against their own wishes, school districts violate these fundamental protections and risk breaching their obligation to serve these and all students equally," he wrote.

"Research shows that protecting a transgender student's ability to make choices about how and when to inform others is critical to their well-being," reads a statement from Bonta's office, "as transgender students are exposed to high levels of harassment and mistreatment at school and in their communities when those environments are not supportive of their gender identity."

"No more can bureaucrats secretly facilitate a child's gender transition while shutting out parents," said Thomas More Society Executive Vice President Peter Breen.

"California built a wall of secrecy between parents and their own children, and the Supreme Court just tore it down," he added. "This groundbreaking ruling will protect parents' rights to raise their children as they see fit for years to come."

