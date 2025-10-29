Joe Rogan, Christian? The podcaster opens up about his ongoing exploration of faith

Joe Rogan may not be ready to call himself a Christian, but the former atheist does find himself rubbing shoulders with believers on many a Sunday.

The podcaster once again revealed details about his ongoing exploration of the faith, including his habit of regularly attending church.

'It's almost like everybody is under a spell.'

He also demonstrated a newfound appreciation of why someone would need God in his or her life. When recent podcast guest Francis Foster expressed amazement at how much a friend of his could rely on religion as a foundation for getting through tough times, Rogan didn't seem nearly as surprised.

"If you really do believe that, it definitely will help you," the comedian concurred.

Church going

At that point, fellow guest — and Foster's "Triggernometry" podcast co-host — Konstantin Kisin chimed in that he himself had been becoming more religious.

"I haven't got there, but I have started going to church every now and again," Kisin explained.

"Do you enjoy it?" Rogan asked.

"I love it," responded Kisin.

"I do too," confessed Rogan, adding, "It's a bunch of people that are going to try to make their lives better. They're trying to be a better person."

Rogan then described his church experience as getting together with a group of people who read and analyze Bible passages.

"I'm really interested in what these people were trying to say because I don't think it's nothing," Rogan said.

No 'fairy tale'

From there, the New Jersey native addressed claims he has heard from atheists and secularists who dismiss Christianity as being "foolish."

The 58-year-old pushed back against the characterization that Christianity as a collection of "fairy tales" by "self-professed intelligent people," noting that a proper understanding of the faith requires considering historical context, translation difficulties, and oral vs. written tradition.

"I think there's something to what they're saying," Rogan offered.

Trust the science

While noting that modern science has found physical evidence for the biblical flood story told in Genesis, Rogan said he also appreciated the Bible as a compelling depiction of society 6,000 years ago.

Further segments in the podcast revealed that, perhaps due to a renewed interest in faith, Rogan's algorithm may have even changed.

This became evident when the group discussed some of Kisin's protest journalism, where he asks befuddled liberals the reason they are attending the current protest of the day.

In response, Rogan pointed to a video of a man doing interviews at a left-wing No Kings protest. The man asks attendees if they believe in human rights, to which they affirm, until they are asked about human rights "in the womb," which is when they dismiss the idea.

"It's almost like everybody is under a spell," Rogan laughed.

Rogan first confirmed he was going to church in June, after hinting at the idea that he was becoming more religious. He described his attendance similarly at that time:

"It's actually very nice; they're all just trying to be better people."

