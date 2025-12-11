'I thought I'd die young': Jelly Roll breaks down in tears as Joe Rogan delivers huge surprise in emotional clip

Joe Rogan surprised music star Jelly Roll with a huge announcement that brought the singer to tears during a Wednesday episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience."

During the podcast, Rogan played a recorded video of country music artist Craig Morgan inviting Jelly Roll to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

'God will make things bigger than your dreams.'

"Jelly Roll, you're officially invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry," Morgan stated.

Jelly Roll removed his headphones and placed his head in his hands, tearing up in response to the news. He then asked Rogan for a hug, and the two men shared an emotional moment.

"It don't get no bigger in country music, bubba. That's as big as it gets," Jelly Roll told Rogan.

He explained that he once purchased tickets to watch Morgan perform at the Opry and was moved to tears by his song "Almost Home."

RELATED: Country music star and former drug dealer Jelly Roll gives powerful testimony before Congress about dangers of fentanyl

Jelly Roll. Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

"It's the most tear-jerking song about a homeless man, and it just reminded me of jail," Jelly Roll said.

"I just remember thinking … 'I want to make people feel the way he makes me feel.'"

"Well, you've done that, man," Rogan told Jelly Roll.

"That feeling that he gave you, you've given to many, many people. It's an incredible gift."

Jelly Roll expressed that he had always dreamed of being on Rogan's podcast. While he felt honored to be a guest on the show, he considered it an even greater honor to call Rogan a friend.

RELATED: Joe Rogan stuns podcast host with wild new theory about Jesus — and AI

Joe Rogan. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

"I just never thought this was a journey, dude. I thought I'd die young, or I thought I'd kill myself. I didn't think I was going to be able to figure it out," Jelly Roll told Rogan.

"If God gets involved, you have a little humility, I think the rest can work itself out, Joe."

"Amazing things can happen if you live your life true," Rogan replied.

"I didn't even dream of it," Jelly Roll told Rogan. "God will make things bigger than your dreams. Somebody out there right now is dreaming of something, and it's too small. Dream bigger, baby."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!