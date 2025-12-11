Senate tanks GOP solution to Obamacare subsidy problems

The Senate failed to pass the Republican-led health care bill as the deadline to extend Obamacare subsidies fast approaches.

The Health Care Freedom for Patients Act failed to pass in a 51-48 vote after one Republican, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, joined 47 Democrats to vote against it. 51 Republicans voted in favor of the legislation, but the bill ultimately failed due to the 60-vote threshold. Notably, Republican Sen. Steve Daines of Montana was not present for the vote.

The bill would also foster competition and broaden health care.

Certain subsidies from former President Barack Obama's landmark health care bill, known as the Affordable Care Act, are set to expire at the end of the year. Notably, these ACA subsidies are the reason Senate Democrats decided to shut down the government in October.

Despite facilitating the longest government shutdown in history, Senate Democrats have not struck a deal with Republicans to address health care.

RELATED: Democrat senator makes stunning admission about Obamacare failures

Kayla Bartkowski/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Health Care Freedom for Patients Act, authored by Republican Sens. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Mike Crapo of Idaho, would have allowed these Obamacare subsidies to lapse, instead directing funds to individual health savings accounts.

While this bill ultimately failed, other Republican lawmakers have drafted their own legislation to address the impending problem.

Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida introduced the More Affordable Care Act, which would also redirect federal subsidies to HSA-style accounts called Trump Health Freedom Accounts. The bill would additionally foster competition and broaden health care options for states by establishing the Health Freedom Waiver Program.

RELATED: Republicans race to pass competing health care bill as clock ticks on Obamacare subsidies

Photo by Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

The companion bill to Scott's legislation was also introduced in the House by Republican Study Committee Chairman August Pfluger. At this time, no vote has been scheduled on the bill in either the House or the Senate.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!