'6-7' gets 86'd! JD Vance jokes about banning meme — and one company actually does it

Vice President JD Vance has had enough of the nonsensical viral meme that has children saying "six seven."

The meme, which children have explained does not have a real meaning, involves simply saying the numbers and then performing a meaningless hand gesture.

'Where did this even come from? I don't understand it.'

The vice president jokingly expressed his disdain for the meme on X recently, saying, "Yesterday at church the Bible readings started on page 66-67 of the missal, and my 5-year-old went absolutely nuts repeating 'six seven' like 10 times."

Vance continued, "And now I think we need to make this narrow exception to the first amendment and ban these numbers forever."

"Where did this even come from? I don't understand it. When we were kids all of our viral trends at least had an origin story," he added.

Little did Vance know, one company was already in the middle of instituting its own ban.

According to People, In-N-Out Burger has officially retired the number 67 from its ordering system, meaning the digits are skipped over when customers receive their order numbers to wait in the queue.

The West Coast chain had been hit with crowds of children anticipating, and filming, the number being called in the restaurant. When the number is called, the children cheer as if they've taken another victory.

People also reported that a Los Angeles location of In-N-Out Burger confirmed the company had also banned the number 69 from its ticket system.

Although the children themselves admit they are purposely doing a trend that has no meaning with "six seven," many adults simply can't help but look for an origin story for the meme.

Dictionary.com deemed "six seven" its "Word of the Year" and claimed the "most modern use" of the phrase is attributed to a rap song called "Doot Doot (6 7)" by the artist Skrilla.

People said the meme may also be attributed to NBA player LaMelo Ball from the Charlotte Hornets because he wears the number 67.

