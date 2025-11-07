Democrat senator makes stunning admission about Obamacare failures

Democratic Sen. Peter Welch of Vermont made a shocking admission on the Senate floor while trying to defend the Democrat shutdown.

Congress is now well into a record-long government shutdown, and it all started when Democrats demanded an extension on Obamacare subsidies that are set to expire at the end of the year. Even though this Obamacare extension is at the core of Democrats' professed opposition to reopening the government, even Welch acknowledged the failures of the very system they want to uphold.

'Only three Democrats have crossed the aisle.'

"I owe you an answer on why it is I'm standing here today asking to extend something that was temporary," Welch said. "Here's the reason."

"We did fail to bring down the cost of health care."

The Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare, was signed into law in 2010 and began to be implemented a few years later.

In addition to propping up a flawed health care system, Democrats have also insisted on passing their own $1.5 trillion spending bill that would reverse every legislative accomplishment from President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act as soon as they reopened the government.

Meanwhile, Senate Republicans have held over a dozen votes on their clean continuing resolution that would reopen and fund the government at Biden-era spending levels that Democrats overwhelmingly voted for in the past.

Despite Republicans' attempt to pass a clean nonpartisan funding bill, only three Democrats have crossed the aisle and voted to reopen the government. Because of the 60-vote threshold, Republicans need at least five more Senate Democrats to vote in favor of their bill, which seems less and less likely as the shutdown continues.

Because of this stalemate, Trump has repeatedly called for Senate Majority Leader John Thune to eliminate the filibuster, which would allow Republicans to pass their funding bill with a simple majority. Thune, a longtime institutionalist, has always defended the filibuster and has been firm about keeping it.

