Did Biden win Georgia? 2020 election results now in doubt after county admits counting perhaps 315,000 uncertified votes

Earlier this month, Fulton County made a major admission in the ongoing election integrity cases surrounding the 2020 election. While it won't change anything, the moment may help set the record straight about one of the most questioned elections in United States history.

In a December 9 Georgia State Elections Board hearing, a representative of Fulton County admitted that hundreds of thousands of votes were uncertified. The admission came in response to a March 2022 challenge brought by local election integrity activist David Cross.

'When the law demands three signatures on tabulator tapes and the county fails to follow the rules, those 315,000 votes are, by definition, uncertified.'

Cross alleged that Fulton County violated Georgia statute in the handling of advanced voting in the lead-up to the November 2020 election. Specifically he claimed that election officials failed to sign off on vote tabulation tapes, a crucial step in the certification process.

Cross claimed that his group paid nearly $16,000 in open records requests and received "over 77 megabytes of records" representing more than 315,000 votes.

RELATED: Trump triumphs as judge dismisses racketeering charges over 2020 election: 'We are going to keep winning!'

Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Cross also claimed to have found polls opened at "impossibly late hours" and other issues with the polls that he said represent "catastrophic breaks in chain of custody and certification."

The activist emphasized that seeking redress in this case is above partisan politics: "This is not partisan. This is statutory. This is the law. When the law demands three signatures on tabulator tapes and the county fails to follow the rules, those 315,000 votes are, by definition, uncertified."

Ann Brumbaugh, an attorney for the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections, admitted to the Georgia State Elections Board during the hearing: "I have not seen the tapes myself, but we do not dispute that the tapes were not signed. It was a violation of the rule."

Noting that the training, facility, and leadership have all been changed since the 2020 election, Brumbaugh added, "We don't dispute the allegation from the 2020 election."

During the hearing, Cross asked that Fulton County be sanctioned by the state elections board, that the county "publicly acknowledge their violations," and for the state to decertify the 2020 advanced voting results.

Cross stressed that this was not a matter of score-settling "but instead to place an indelible and permanent asterisk on the record and finally force accountability."

According to results reported at the time, Joe Biden won the state of Georgia and its 16 electoral votes by just under 12,000 and defeated Donald Trump in the Electoral College, 306-232.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!