Trump triumphs as judge dismisses racketeering charges over 2020 election: 'We are going to keep winning!'

The newly self-appointed prosecutor has dropped the case against President Donald Trump and others in Georgia over alleged election tampering charges.

Peter Skandalakis, the director of the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia, stepped in after Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was disqualified from the case. On Wednesday, he said the case would be dropped in order "to serve the interests of justice and promote judicial finality."

The lawsuit was roiled by the discovery of an improper romantic relationship between Willis and Nathan Wade, a top prosecutor in the case. Trump made a reference to the relationship in his post on Truth Social.

"LAW and JUSTICE have prevailed in the Great State of Georgia, as the corrupt Fani Willis Witch Hunt against me, and other Great American Patriots, has been DISMISSED in its entirety," the president wrote. "This Illegal, Unconstitutional, and unAmerican Hoax was perpetrated against our Nation by Fani and her Low I.Q. Lover, Nathan Wade, at the direction of Crooked Joe Biden and his 'Handlers.'"

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ordered the case "dismissed in its entirety" against Trump and the co-defendants.

"In my professional judgment, the citizens of Georgia are not served by pursuing this case in full for another five to ten years," Skandalakis said.

The president went on accuse the former Biden administration of orchestrating the prosecution in Georgia.

"The Deranged Democrats did all they could to viciously attack me, my supporters, and our MAGA Movement, for telling the TRUTH — THE 2020 ELECTION WAS RIGGED AND STOLEN," he added, "and they committed Crime after Crime as they weaponized our Law Enforcement and Justice System against HONEST AND LOVING Americans but, we have fought back and won both in the Courts and Politically with our Historic, Country saving, Landslide Victory of November 5, 2024."

"This case should never have been brought," said Trump's lead attorney, Steve Sadow, in a statement. "A fair and impartial prosecutor has put an end to this lawfare."

"The few remaining Democrat Witch Hunts will soon meet the same embarrassing end. We are going to keep winning," the president concluded in his post.

Skandalakis said the case would be "best pursued at the federal level."

