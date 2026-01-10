The conspiracy that gave Liz Wheeler ‘chills’: Was there a FIFTH plane on 9/11?

September 11, 2001, remains the most tragic day in American history, but almost a quarter-century later, mysteries surrounding the events of the day have yet to be solved.

And one TMZ documentary that BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler admits shockingly gave her “chills” involves United Flight 23, which was grounded when the World Trade Center was hit. However, the plane may have been another one that hijackers were attempting to weaponize.

“I watched the creepiest — I’m talking chills up and down your arms — documentary recently. The absolute creepiest. It was actually a documentary done by TMZ, believe it or not. I’m not particularly into celebrity gossip,” Wheeler says.

“It’s actually quite a well-done piece of investigative journalism about September 11, 2001,” she adds.

The narrative that the documentary challenges claims that four planes were hijacked by al-Qaeda terrorists on 9/11, and the documentary provides evidence that there was actually a fifth.

“What if I presented evidence to you today that there was actually another plane — another plane that was supposed to be hijacked too? And not only was there another plane that had hijackers on it, but the government found out about it afterward. And so did the airlines. They knew about it. And to this day, they’re covering it up,” Wheeler explains.

The documentary features the claim, according to a flight attendant, that one passenger on the plane was a man who was wearing a burka.

“How would you react if you were on an airline and there was not only a person in a full burka — not just a hijab, a full burka with just the eye slits — but a person with hairy hands, a person that the flight crew were pretty certain was a man?” Wheeler asks.

There was a male “bodyguard” sitting next to the man in the burka, who flight attendants recalled was “sweating profusely.”

But these were not the only Middle Eastern passengers of note aboard the flight.

“So we have four Middle Eastern passengers in first class. Someone, an individual dressed in a full burka with just eye slits. ... The other man in the tan suit was trying to peer into the cockpit using his son as an excuse,” Wheeler explains.

These same passengers argued with the flight crew about taking off quickly instead of being delayed to hand out food.

“As if that’s not creepy enough, once the news broke that the plane was not going to be taking off because the other planes on 9/11 had hit the towers, had hit the Pentagon, these same passengers asked a question of the flight crew,” she continues.

One of them asked, “Did they get the White House?”

Once they were all deplaned and the airport was being evacuated, someone on the ground noticed that there were people back on the aircraft, 20 minutes after the plane was locked.

When it was investigated, it was discovered that the hatches to the plane had been reopened.

“So, what does that mean? Did someone enter the airplane through the floor hatch to remove, I don’t know what, evidence, weapons after everyone exited the plane?” Wheeler asks. “Well, that’s not just a hypothetical question. A weapon that had been planted on a plane was found at JFK.”

When TMZ reached out and even filed a Freedom of Information Act request, the organization was ignored.

“How can you not think that this is a government cover-up?” Wheeler asks, shocked. “The 9/11 commission didn’t even interview the pilot of that plane.”

