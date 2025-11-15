Georgia judge drops 3 charges in Trump election interference case

A judge in Georgia has dropped three charges in the 2020 election interference case against President Donald Trump and others.

Trump was charged with two of the counts that were dropped by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee on Friday. The charges related to filing false documents.

'We remain confident that a fair and impartial review will lead to a dismissal of the case against President Trump.'

McAfee had previously dropped six counts in the same indictment in March 2024, including three charges against Trump.

"This politically charged prosecution has to come to an end. We remain confident that a fair and impartial review will lead to a dismissal of the case against President Trump," said Trump's attorney Steve Sadow on Friday.

The case also received a new top prosecutor Friday after Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was disqualified from the case after it was discovered that she had an affair with special prosecutor Nathan Wade. He has also stepped down from the case.

Peter Skandalakis, the director of the Prosecuting Attorneys Council of Georgia, appointed himself in the position to replace Willis. Had he not done so, the case would have had to be dropped by the Friday deadline set by McAfee.

"I am keenly aware that this matter has been of significant public interest since January 2021, when District Attorney Fani Willis announced the initiation of the investigation," said Skandalakis. "My only objective is to ensure that this case is handled properly, fairly, and with full transparency discharging my duties without fear, favor, or affection."

On Monday the administration announced full pardons for some of those indicted in the Georgia case, but Skandalakis said the presidential pardons apply only to federal charges and do not affect the state case.

Thirty-two counts remain in the election interference case. The president has pleaded not guilty.

