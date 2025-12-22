DHS to send illegal aliens 'home for the holidays' with new Christmastime incentive

The Department of Homeland Security is running an end-of-year Christmas special to further incentivize illegal aliens to self-deport.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announced that the department will be tripling the cash incentives from $1,000 to $3,000, urging illegal aliens to leave the country on their own. Illegal aliens who choose to self-deport through the CBP Home App will receive this bonus through the end of the year and may be eligible to re-enter the country legally in the future.

'We'll buy your ticket.'

"Well, it's home for the holidays season," Noem said on "Fox & Friends" Monday.

"Not only are we returning those kiddos back to their families that Biden lost, we also are saying that if you voluntarily want to go home now to your country, if you're in this United States of America illegally, we will give you $3,000 through the holidays to send you home," Noem added.

Photo by ALEX BRANDON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Since President Donald Trump took office in January, an estimated 1.9 million migrants have self-deported and another 622,000 have been removed by law enforcement. Noem is looking to boost those numbers, noting that illegal aliens who self-deport may have a future path to legal residency unlike migrants who are deported by Immigration and Customs Enforcement or other law enforcement agencies.

"We'll buy your ticket, give you $3,000 to go home, and that includes people that have not been detained, maybe have interacted with us, are detained and don't have criminal charges against them," Noem said. "Raise your hand! We'll help you get home. We'll facilitate it, and you might get the chance to come back to this country the right way someday."

Photo by Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images

"If you wait until we interdict you and detain you and arrest you and have to deport you ourselves, you'll never get the chance to come back."

