Illegal alien truck driver walks out of jail after allegedly killing American — and sanctuary policies appear to be to blame

An illegal alien truck driver, accused of causing a fatal crash, was reportedly released from custody after authorities failed to follow up with a case for prosecution.

'How many more Americans have to be killed before Democrat politicians start to put the public's safety ahead of politics?'

Kamalpreet Singh, an Indian national who illegally entered the U.S. in 2023, is accused of causing a deadly multi-vehicle wreck on a Washington freeway on December 11.

The Department of Homeland Security stated that the Biden administration released Singh into the country despite his illegal entry. He obtained his commercial driver's license in California, according to Fox News.

Singh allegedly rear-ended a Mazda driven by Robert Pearson, a 29-year-old American. The Mazda was pushed into a Peterbilt truck, causing the car to catch fire, Fox News reported.

Pearson died at the scene. Singh and the driver of the Peterbilt were not injured.

The semitruck driver reportedly spent just one day in King County jail before being released after posting $100,000 bond. The news outlet claimed that the bond money was returned to Singh after the arresting authority, the Washington State Patrol, failed to pursue a case for prosecution.

A WSP spokesperson told Blaze News, "In the course of our investigations, we have found [an] additional detail and needed to withdraw the original complaint so we can refile in the near future with that additional detail included. The case remains under active investigation."

While Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued a detainer against Singh, it was not honored due to the state's sanctuary policies.

"These demented and dangerous sanctuary policies have deadly consequences," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said. "Robert Pearson would still be alive today if the Biden administration hadn't released this illegal alien into our country. How many more Americans have to be killed before Democrat politicians start to put the public's safety ahead of politics?"

The DHS noted several recent crashes allegedly caused by illegal aliens.

The department stated that Washington also ignored ICE's detainer against truck driver Juan Hernandez-Santos, despite the criminal illegal alien being accused of causing a multi-vehicle pileup on December 4.

Rajinder Kumar, an illegal alien from India, was charged with criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangerment after allegedly causing a crash in Oregon that resulted in the deaths of two people.

DHS also highlighted a detainer against Harjinder Singh, an illegal alien from India who was charged with three counts of vehicular homicide, and Partap Singh, who allegedly caused a crash in California that left a 5-year-old with critical and life-altering injuries.

Kamalpreet Singh, Harjinder Singh, and Partap Singh are not believed to be related to one another.

