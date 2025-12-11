Erika Kirk joins Glenn Beck to discuss Charlie’s legacy and his book on honoring the Sabbath

Erika Kirk, the widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, joined “The Glenn Beck Program” on Thursday morning. She discussed her late husband’s legacy and the release of his new and final book, which emphasizes the significance of honoring the Sabbath.

“My husband’s legacy is not about his murder. My husband’s legacy is what he left behind,” Erika Kirk told Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck.

“[Charlie Kirk] writes about the Sabbath and honoring the Sabbath,” Beck stated. “And I have to tell you, if I didn’t honor the Sabbath, I would have been dead a long time ago. ... There’s just not enough hours in the day to do everything. If I didn’t shut down and concentrate on God and my family for one day — total shutdown — I wouldn’t have made it.”

Erika Kirk mentioned that her late husband would say that honoring the Sabbath is the only commandment in which those who break it miss out on the blessing, not God.

'You don’t know how long you’ll be here. But you know that you have time, and you are in control of your time.'

“We live in a day and age where people are trying to separate the Old Testament from the New Testament. You cannot pick and choose portions of the Bible,” Erika Kirk said.

She explained that even though her husband’s schedule demanded long hours, he prioritized a day of rest.

Erika Kirk. Photo by Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images

“You have a decision to make. Are you going to blow through your adrenals, spike up your cortisol levels forever, and just try to wear it as a badge of honor, like, 'I’ll sleep when I’m dead'?” Erika Kirk said. “You don’t know how long you’ll be here. But you know that you have time, and you are in control of your time. And you are in control of how you use your time.”

Erika Kirk argued that Christians who claim to be too busy for a break are violating a commandment.

Photo by Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images

“You are involving idols in your life. You’re putting other gods before the one true God,” she remarked.

“If you can’t get a full 24 hours in, work it in through your week. Maybe you just sunset your device from 5:00 p.m. up until the next morning,” she continued.

“There’s a way for you to be able to do this and not put pressure on yourself, where you’re letting yourself down.”

