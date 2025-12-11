As Charlie Kirk's accused killer prepares for court, judge considers whether to let media cameras roll

Having just passed the three-month mark since Charlie Kirk was publicly assassinated while speaking to a crowd of students at Utah Valley University, Kirk's accused killer is set to appear in court in person for the first time.

Tyler Robinson, charged with aggravated murder and several related charges, and his lawyers are set to appear in court on Thursday.

'This is something that could impact generations to come.'

Robinson's legal team and the Utah County Sheriff's Office have asked Judge Tony Graf to limit the media's presence in the case, according to the Associated Press. In fact, they have requested a ban on cameras in the courtroom.

Legal analyst and California-based trial attorney Roger Bonakdar pointed out to Fox News that information access has shifted dramatically as the case has progressed.

Judge Tony Graf Photo by Scott G Winterton-Pool/Getty Images

"When they first arrested Tyler Robinson, the information tap was at full blast," he said. "They told us that they had audio recordings from Tyler Robinson and a purported confession. They told us that there was video footage from a local fast-food restaurant. They were very, very almost oversharing in the beginning."

But that "oversharing" has ended, Bonakdar continued: "Now they've shut that tap off, and they're saying you can't even come to court and hear about what we're doing when most of it's probably procedural."

Many media outlets and high-profile figures have pushed back against the closed-door proceedings and advocated for greater transparency in the case.

Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk's widow and now-CEO of Turning Point USA, has advocated to keep news cameras in the courtroom, noting that she, her family, and TPUSA have all been under intense scrutiny since her husband's brutal public execution.

"There were cameras all over my husband when he was murdered," she told Fox News' Jesse Watters in an interview last month. "There have been cameras all over my friends and family mourning. There have been cameras all over me, analyzing my every move, analyzing my every smile, my every tear. We deserve to have cameras in there."

"Let everyone see what true evil is," Erika Kirk added. "This is something that could impact generations to come."

The tension lies between a heavily invested public's desire for new information in a very high-profile case and preserving a fair trial for the accused.

The judge has ordered that Thursday's hearing be held in person and open to the public to the greatest extent possible. Judge Graf has also ordered that no information may be disclosed from Robinson's October 24 virtual proceeding, which reportedly determined that Robinson could wear plain clothes during court appearances but must also wear restraints because of security concerns.

