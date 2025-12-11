Jasmine Crockett dared anyone to find examples of Democrats championing violence — and the GOP delivered

Days after Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk's assassination, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) did her apparent best on "The Breakfast Club" radio show to downplay the link between Democrats' incendiary rhetoric and political violence.

Crockett said, "Me disagreeing with you, me calling you 'wannabe Hitler,' all those things are not necessarily saying, 'Go out and hurt somebody.'"

"I literally have never said anything to invoke violence," claimed Crockett. "I challenge somebody to go and find a clip of a Democrat invoking violence."

'Not only are we gonna punch back, but we about to beat you down.'

The Republican Party has finally obliged Crockett, providing her with a compilation of various instances where Democrats made remarks that could be construed as calls for or rationalizations of political violence.

The video, released in the wake of Crockett's announcement on Monday that she is running for a U.S. Senate seat, includes 20 provocative statements from Democrats including:

former Biden Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo's September 2024 remark to liberal talking head Mika Brzezinski, "Let's extinguish him for good," referring to President Donald Trump. Brzezinski pressed Raimondo for clarification, asking, "And 'extinguish,' you mean vote him out?" to which Raimondo said, "Yes, absolutely. Vote him out. Banish him from American politics."

California Rep. Maxine Waters' suggestion to a mob in June 2018, "

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries' (N.Y.) suggestion to fellow travelers in January that when it comes to the Trump agenda, "We are going to fight it legislatively, we are going to fight it in the courts, and we're going to fight it in the streets."

California Rep. Eric Swalwell's suggestion to CNN in August that "when they go low, we are going to bury them below the Capitol."

U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed's assertion in August that when it comes to "Trump and his ghouls," "when they go low, we don't go high. We take them to the mud and choke them out."

." The August 2020 suggestion by Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley, who is one of the 58 Democrats who voted against a resolution condemning Charlie Kirk's assassination, that "there needs to be unrest in the streets for as long as there’s unrest in our lives

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's suggestion on a podcast in August that "we're fighting fire with fire, and we're going to punch these sons of bitches in the mouth." Newsom was referring to Republicans whom he suggested moments earlier were radicals working to rig the 2026 midterm elections.

." California Rep. Derek Tran's suggestion in August, "It's time for us as a party to get together and fight back, punch back, and make sure that they stay down. And you know what? Kick them when they're down because they deserve it

The Republican compilation also included some of Crockett's own best hits.

One of the excerpts in the compilation was taken from Crockett's March interview with KXAS-TV's Phil Prazan where she said that in order to win an election in Texas, "You punch. I think you punch. I think you're OK with — you OK with punching."

In the same interview, Crockett referenced former Rep. Colin Allred's electoral defeat last year by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and suggested the Democrat should have been more combative with his Republican opponent, saying, "I mean, like, this dude [Cruz] has to be knocked over the head, like, hard, right. Like, there is no niceties with him — like, at all. Like, you go clean off on him."

Crockett — who has rooted for foreign nations engaged in trade disputes with the U.S.; told radicals that Elon Musk must be "taken down" amid firebombs; characterized Republican voters as stupid; issued racist remarks; mocked the handicapped; and dubbed the commander in chief "an enemy to the United States" — had another instance of violent rhetoric featured in the GOP's compilation.

The second excerpt, taken from a press conference in August, shows Crockett say, "I am here to tell you: Not only are we gonna punch back, but we about to beat you down."

NOTUS reported this week that the National Republican Senatorial Committee "has actively worked behind the scenes to encourage Rep. Jasmine Crockett to jump into the Senate Democratic primary in Texas, believing she will be the easiest opponent to beat."

