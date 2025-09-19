Dozens of 'morally bankrupt' Democrats vote against condemning Charlie Kirk's assassination

The House has passed a resolution honoring Charlie Kirk's legacy and condemning his horrific assassination. Although the resolution garnered bipartisan support, dozens of Democrats couldn't bring themselves to honor Kirk.

The resolution passed in a 310-58 vote, with 95 Democrats joining 210 Republicans to commemorate the conservative activist. That being said, 38 Democrats voted present, 22 didn't vote at all, and 58 voted against the resolution all together.

'The Democrat party is clearly so morally bankrupt that many of them have lost all sense of decency.'

Notably, the House unanimously passed a resolution condemning the assassination of Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman, a Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party member who was brutally gunned down in her home in June.

Despite unifying behind their fellow Democrats like Hortman, House progressives like Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan refused to formally condemn Kirk's assassination.

Here is a list of all the Democrats who voted "no" on the resolution honoring Kirk and condemning his murder:

Rep. Gabe Amo of Rhode Island

Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio

Rep. Wesley Bell of Missouri

Rep. Sanford Bishop of Georgia

Rep. Shontel Brown of Ohio

Rep. Andre Carson of Indiana

Rep. Troy Carter of Louisiana

Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick of Florida

Rep. Yvette Clarke of New York

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri

Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina

Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas

Rep. Danny Davis of Illinois

Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas

Rep. Adriano Espaillat of New York

Rep. Cleo Fields of Louisiana

Rep. Shomari Figures of Alabama

Rep. Valerie Foushee of North Carolina

Rep. Maxwell Frost of Florida

Rep. Sylvia Garcia of Texas

Rep. Jimmy Gomez of California

Rep. Al Green of Texas

Rep. Jahana Hayes of Connecticut

Rep. Steven Horsford of Nevada

Rep. Glenn Ivey of Maryland

Rep. Jonathan Jackson of Illinois

Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington

Rep. Hank Johnson of Georgia

Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove of California

Rep. Robin Kelly of Illinois

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois

Rep. Summer Lee of Pennsylvania

Rep. Lucy McBath of Georgia

Rep. LaMonica McIver of New Jersey

Rep. Robert Menendez of New Jersey

Rep. Kweisi Mfume of Maryland

Rep. Gwen Moore of Wisconsin

Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York

Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota

Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts

Rep. Mike Quigley of Illinois

Rep. Delia Ramirez of Illinois

Rep. Emily Randall of Washington

Rep. Bobby Scott of Virginia

Rep. Terri Sewell of Alabama

Rep. Lateefah Simon of California

Rep. Marilyn Strickland of Washington

Rep. Emilia Sykes of Ohio

Rep. Shri Thanedar of Michigan

Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi

Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan

Rep. Lauren Underwood Illinois

Rep. Nydia Velazquez of New York

Rep. Maxine Waters of California

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey

Rep. Nikema Williams of Georgia

Rep. Frederica Wilson of Florida

Although similar resolutions have been passed unanimously in the Senate, House Republicans have pointed fingers at the "morally bankrupt" Democrats who refuse to condemn Kirk's murder.

"Their silence spoke volumes," Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney of New York said in a post on X. "Americans won’t forget."

"The Democrat party is clearly so morally bankrupt that many of them have lost all sense of decency," Majority Whip Tom Emmer of Minnesota said in a post on X. "Absolutely shameful."

