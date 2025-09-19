Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Dozens of 'morally bankrupt' Democrats vote against condemning Charlie Kirk's assassination
September 19, 2025
'Their silence spoke volumes.'
The House has passed a resolution honoring Charlie Kirk's legacy and condemning his horrific assassination. Although the resolution garnered bipartisan support, dozens of Democrats couldn't bring themselves to honor Kirk.
The resolution passed in a 310-58 vote, with 95 Democrats joining 210 Republicans to commemorate the conservative activist. That being said, 38 Democrats voted present, 22 didn't vote at all, and 58 voted against the resolution all together.
'The Democrat party is clearly so morally bankrupt that many of them have lost all sense of decency.'
Notably, the House unanimously passed a resolution condemning the assassination of Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman, a Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party member who was brutally gunned down in her home in June.
Despite unifying behind their fellow Democrats like Hortman, House progressives like Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan refused to formally condemn Kirk's assassination.
Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call
Here is a list of all the Democrats who voted "no" on the resolution honoring Kirk and condemning his murder:
- Rep. Gabe Amo of Rhode Island
- Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio
- Rep. Wesley Bell of Missouri
- Rep. Sanford Bishop of Georgia
- Rep. Shontel Brown of Ohio
- Rep. Andre Carson of Indiana
- Rep. Troy Carter of Louisiana
- Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick of Florida
- Rep. Yvette Clarke of New York
- Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri
- Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina
- Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas
- Rep. Danny Davis of Illinois
- Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas
- Rep. Adriano Espaillat of New York
- Rep. Cleo Fields of Louisiana
- Rep. Shomari Figures of Alabama
- Rep. Valerie Foushee of North Carolina
- Rep. Maxwell Frost of Florida
- Rep. Sylvia Garcia of Texas
- Rep. Jimmy Gomez of California
- Rep. Al Green of Texas
- Rep. Jahana Hayes of Connecticut
- Rep. Steven Horsford of Nevada
- Rep. Glenn Ivey of Maryland
- Rep. Jonathan Jackson of Illinois
- Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington
- Rep. Hank Johnson of Georgia
- Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove of California
- Rep. Robin Kelly of Illinois
- Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois
- Rep. Summer Lee of Pennsylvania
- Rep. Lucy McBath of Georgia
- Rep. LaMonica McIver of New Jersey
- Rep. Robert Menendez of New Jersey
- Rep. Kweisi Mfume of Maryland
- Rep. Gwen Moore of Wisconsin
- Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts
- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York
- Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota
- Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts
- Rep. Mike Quigley of Illinois
- Rep. Delia Ramirez of Illinois
- Rep. Emily Randall of Washington
- Rep. Bobby Scott of Virginia
- Rep. Terri Sewell of Alabama
- Rep. Lateefah Simon of California
- Rep. Marilyn Strickland of Washington
- Rep. Emilia Sykes of Ohio
- Rep. Shri Thanedar of Michigan
- Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi
- Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan
- Rep. Lauren Underwood Illinois
- Rep. Nydia Velazquez of New York
- Rep. Maxine Waters of California
- Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey
- Rep. Nikema Williams of Georgia
- Rep. Frederica Wilson of Florida
Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images
Although similar resolutions have been passed unanimously in the Senate, House Republicans have pointed fingers at the "morally bankrupt" Democrats who refuse to condemn Kirk's murder.
"Their silence spoke volumes," Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney of New York said in a post on X. "Americans won’t forget."
"The Democrat party is clearly so morally bankrupt that many of them have lost all sense of decency," Majority Whip Tom Emmer of Minnesota said in a post on X. "Absolutely shameful."
