Most Democrats vote against bill boosting security funds for politicians following Kirk assassination

The House narrowly passed a short-term funding bill that keeps the government open and boosts funding for security for government officials.

The GOP-led continuing resolution is a slim 91-page bill that keeps the lights on through November 21. In accordance with the White House request, the bill also includes spending anomalies that increase funding for security, allocating $30 million for Congress, $30 million for the executive branch, and $28 million for the judicial branch, totaling $88 million.

'Republicans are doing the actual work of governing.'

The CR passed the House Friday morning in a 217-212 vote, with Republican Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Victoria Spartz of Indiana bucking their party.

Just one Democrat, Rep. Jared Golden of Maine, joined 216 Republicans to keep the government open before the September 30 funding deadline.

"House Republicans passed a clean continuing resolution that preserves President Trump's rescissions and keeps the government funded while we work to finalize conservative full-year appropriations bills and return to regular order that will deliver real results for the American people," Republican Study Committee Chairman August Pfluger (Texas) said.

"Now the Senate must act swiftly to pass this CR and avoid the costly disruption of a government shutdown. House Republicans are doing the actual work of governing while Democrats demand a progressive reckless wish list instead of working with us to put Americans' priorities first."

Although one Democrat eventually aided Republicans in passing the continuing resolution, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is still digging his heels in.

Schumer and his Democrat colleagues are insistent that the Republican-led funding bill will push the government to shut down. Democrats even proposed their own funding alternative that boasts a hefty $1.5 trillion price tag, including a continuation of $350 billion worth of Biden-era subsidies, funneling millions to illegal aliens and left-wing organizations, and reversing billions of dollars in spending cuts Congress already codified.

Despite Democrats' grandstanding, the Republicans' resolution is headed to the Senate and is expected to sail through sometime next week.

