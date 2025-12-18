Beloved NASCAR legend Greg Biffle dies in horrific plane crash, police believe

Iconic NASCAR driver Greg Biffle died in a plane crash on Thursday in a horrific incident that reportedly involved his family members.

Biffle, 55, had 56 NASCAR national series wins throughout his career, including two championships.

'We are devastated. I'm so sorry to share this.'

On Thursday, Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina reported that an aircraft had crashed while landing at 10:15 a.m.

The FAA arrived to investigate the incident at around 12 p.m., the airport stated.



Iredell County officials soon confirmed the plane crash, with the county sheriff confirming that several people had died in the crash, according to WCNC-TV. WCCB-TV later reported that multiple witnesses and family friends confirmed that Biffle and his wife were on the plane.

Jordan Bianchi, motorsports reporter for the Athletic, wrote on X that North Carolina State Highway Patrol stated there were seven total fatalities from the crash and that they "believe that Mr. Greg Biffle was one of the deceased occupants."

Garrett Mitchell, a YouTuber who goes by the name Cleetus McFarland and has over 4.5 million subscribers, made a Facebook post with similar remarks.

"Unfortunately, I can confirm Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina, daughter Emma, and son Ryder were on that plane ... because they were on their way to spend the afternoon with us. We are devastated. I'm so sorry to share this," Mitchell wrote.

Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Mitchell lives in Florida, and Biffle's plane was reportedly headed to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport in Florida before it crashed, with the airport CEO issuing a statement.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of the Cessna C550 aircraft crash at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina and en route to SRQ this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with those on board and with their families and loved ones during this difficult time. Our thoughts also go out to the first responders who we know are diligently working to assist all those involved," the statement said.

Last year, Mitchell and Biffle teamed up to deliver disaster relief supplies in North Carolina via helicopter after Hurricane Helene devastated western North Carolina.

Geoff Burke/Getty Images

Flight logs reportedly showed that the aircraft was traveling over 100 mph at the time of the crash, WCCB stated. The plane was described as a Cessna C550 business jet with tail number N257BW. The outlet also confirmed the plane belonged to Biffle.

Republican Rep. Richard Hudson (N.C.) wrote on X that he was "devastated by the loss of Greg, Cristina, and their children, and my heart is with all who loved them."

The congressman added, "They were friends who lived their lives focused on helping others. Greg was a great NASCAR champion who thrilled millions of fans. But he was an extraordinary person as well, and will be remembered for his service to others as much as for his fearlessness on the track."

Biffle was named one of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers in 2023 for his "spectacular start in the 1990s" that ran through the 2000s.

"Though Biffle has stepped away from full-time competition at the NASCAR national level, the longtime veteran made five starts in 2022, including the season-opening Daytona 500. His last full season was in 2016," NASCAR wrote.

