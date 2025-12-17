Former 'Sunday Night Football' reporter and huge Tim Walz critic eying US Senate seat in Minnesota: Report

A former NFL sideline reporter may be running for office after a few years of getting familiar with the political field.

The news comes after much criticism of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D), including the former sports reporter describing him as a non-serious politician who has allowed fraud to run rampant in his state.

'Tim Walz is not serious. He adores Ilhan Omar.'

After 11 years working on the beloved "Sunday Night Football" broadcast, sideline reporter Michele Tafoya left the program in 2022. Immediately following the Super Bowl — Tafoya's last NFL gig — the California native was announced as the campaign co-chair for Republican gubernatorial candidate Kendall Qualls.

Now, Tafoya is reportedly eyeing a possible Senate run in Minnesota, where a retiring Democrat will open up a seat in the Democrat-majority state.

As reported by OutKick, Tafoya met with members of the National Republican Senatorial Committee last week, which has reportedly been recruiting her in hopes of launching a Senate campaign.

The seat in question will be vacated by Democrat Sen. Tina Smith for the 2026 midterm elections.

A run by Tafoya would put her in a tough Republican primary field that includes former NBA player Royce White, former Navy officer Tom Weiler, and former Navy SEAL Adam Schwarze.

Tafoya, however, has not been shy about criticizing Minnesota Democrats, particularly Gov. Walz and Rep. Ilhan Omar. She recently asked Walz in an X post to "please deal with the horrendous fraud [he] allowed" in Minnesota, along with other posts about Omar's activities.

Tafoya said on X in September that "Tim Walz is not serious. He adores Ilhan Omar."

She added, "He signed legislation for abortions at 9 months, tampons in boys['] bathrooms, and making Minnesota a sanctuary for kids who want to get life-altering gender surgeries without parental consent."

Tafoya made headlines in late 2021 after appearing on left-wing squawk box "The View," where she dared to question the protests of then-NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who kneeled during the national anthem.

Kaepernick had compared the NFL Draft to a slave auction in a documentary at that time.

"I've been covering the NFL for 25 years," Tafoya had said, per OutKick. "Nobody forces these guys to play. I thought comparing it to the slave trade was a little rough. These guys enter willingly, they are the most well cared for people. Yes, they play a hard sport. And every one of them — black, white, Latino, whoever's playing the sport — will tell you how much they love it, and they're willing to do it, and they make a d**n good living."

