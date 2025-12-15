44-year-old Catholic father of 10 throws touchdown in NFL return: 'Whatever God's will, I'm happy with'

Philip Rivers knew the playbook going in.

When the 44-year-old quarterback got the call from the injury-plagued Indianapolis Colts, he already had a relationship with coach Shane Steichen. Almost a peer of his at 40 years old, Steichen was the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers when Rivers last played in 2020.

'These kind of things don't come up.'

With Steichen using the same playbook with the Colts as he did when he was arm-in-arm with Rivers, the 44-year-old quarterback came out of retirement to plug the hole for the Colts as their promising season was falling apart.



On Sunday, the father of 10 stepped in the game and threw a touchdown in a hard-fought battle against the Seattle Seahawks, one of the best teams in the NFL this season. That single TD pass was one more than his opponent, and despite the Colts taking the lead with a late field goal, the Seahawks followed suit and kicked a field goal of their own with 22 seconds left to win 18-16.

At the postgame press conference, Rivers was asked why he wanted to come back after nearly five years away from the game, especially with a strong possibility of failure looming.

"I think about my own boys, you know, my own two sons, but certainly [the] high school team I'm coaching, but this isn't why I'm doing it," Rivers replied.

"These kind of things don't come up. But obviously, this doesn't come up every day. But I think, maybe it will inspire or teach [them] to not to run or be scared of what may or may not happen."

RELATED: Christian NFL star apologizes after reference to kids' game that likely left LGBTQ crowd seething

According to Catholic Vote, since retiring Rivers has been coaching the football team at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama, where his son also played quarterback.

It was when talking about his high school team that Rivers began getting emotional in front of the NFL press.

"Certainly I think of my sons and those ball players that I'm in charge of at the school. They'll say, like, 'Crap! Coach wasn't scared!' You know what I mean. Shoot, sometimes there is doubt, and it's real, and ... the guaranteed safe bet is to go home or to not go for it. And the other one is, 'Shoot, let's see what happens,'" he said.

It was in that moment that Rivers' faith shined through.

"I hope that in that sense that it can be a positive to some young boys or young people. ... Whatever God's will, I'm happy with," he added.

RELATED: 'It's not fair': No. 1 women's tennis player states obvious truth about transgender athletes in women's sports

Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Rivers also answered questions about self doubt in his abilities after being away from the professional game so long. He admitted that he initially felt some doubt last week, but he was "thankful to God" those doubts quickly dissipated.

"I've been very much at peace and just at peace with everything about it," he revealed.

The Colts play the San Francisco 49ers next Monday in a game that will likely be a must-win if the Colts want to make the playoffs.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

