Jason Whitlock rips Shedeur Sanders as lacking leadership

The name Shedeur Sanders name may be on the tip of every football fanatic's tongue, but BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock isn’t impressed with the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback.

According to Whitlock, Sanders is simply a “fifth-round pick who doesn’t have the strongest arm” and has “the worst leadership skills I’ve ever seen in professional sports.”

“The things that they’re avoiding about Shedeur — his inability to read a defense, his inability to process what’s going on on the field as quickly as quarterbacks need to. This is obvious. He held the ball in college because he can’t process quickly,” Whitlock says, pointing out that it's painful to listen to him answer questions that he “clearly doesn’t comprehend.”

“Some reporter tried to throw him a softball of, ‘Hey, what do you think of Stefanski and how aggressive he was? Do you like that as a quarterback and as a member of the team?’ And the reporter is trying to get Shedeur to say, ‘Yes, I like that Stefanski believes in me and us and this offense and that we can be super aggressive. I like that,’” he explains.

“That’s all the reporter was trying to get Shedeur to say. Shedeur heard it as the reporter trying to bait him into attacking Stefanski,” he adds.

“I mean, first, that’s a rude question to ask,” Sanders replied to the reporter while taking questions.

When the reporter pressed him further and said, “Do you like the aggression, do you like the call?” Sanders responded firmly, “I like being out there playing.”

“We not going to be here and ever point fingers at no coach or do anything like that. You know, that’s extremely disrespectful and that’s not even in my place. So I’m thankful for being out there, honestly, and I’m thankful that he trusts us as a offense to be able to go out there and be able to execute,” Sanders continued.

“Did we execute? No, we didn’t. But, you know, I’m just thankful that we have that trust,” he added.

“‘I’m never going to point a finger,’” Whitlock mocks. “The man’s not asking you to point fingers. He’s so defensive, so unsure of himself.”

“Remember,” he says, “money is supposed to fix all this.”

“Oh, if they just had access to money, all the education rates and everything would go through the roof. No. If you’re not instilled with the right values, if your father thinks that, ‘Hey, my swagger and my arrogance and my gold chains and my braggadocio,’ if that’s what he’s preaching and demonstrating in the home … that’s how you end up with a kid that grew up in a 30,000-square-foot mansion … who can’t process,” he continues.

“And everybody is blaming Kevin Stefanski, that ‘Oh, he’s got it in for Shedeur.’ He doesn’t know how to communicate with Shedeur, because Shedeur doesn’t know how to communicate properly,” he adds.

