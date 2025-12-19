Trump announces 'Patriot Games' high school athletic competition for 250th anniversary of founding

President Donald Trump said the 250th anniversary celebration of the U.S. founding will include "Patriot Games" between high school athletes.

The president made the announcement in a video posted to social media on Thursday that also listed several other events and structures planned for the national celebration.

'Frankly, you'll never see anything like it.'

"In the fall, we will host the first-ever Patriot Games, an unprecedented four-day athletic event featuring the greatest high school athletes," Trump said.

"One young man and one young woman from each state and territory, but I promise, there will be no men playing in women's sports," he added. "You're not going to see that. You'll see everything but that."

He said that construction would begin on the "National Garden of American Heroes" that would include "statues of all-time greatest Americans," as well as a "triumphal" arch.

"We are the only major city, we are the only major capitol, we are the only major place without a triumphal arch, a beautiful triumphal arch, one like in Paris, where they have the great and beautiful arch — they call it the Arc de Triomphe," he added. "And we're gonna have one in Washington, D.C., very soon."

The administration is also organizing a "Great American State Fair" that will include exhibits from each of the states on the National Mall. That event will run from June 25 until July 10.

"Frankly, you'll never see anything like it, and you'll never see anything like it again," he added.

A new public-private partnership called Freedom 250 was formed for the purpose of planning and funding the events, and it includes companies and corporations across the country.

"This will be a time like you've never had in your lives!" he concluded. "America 250! Thank you! I love you all."

Critics of the Patriot Games mocked the idea as being far too similar to the "Hunger Games" books and movies series.

