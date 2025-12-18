LA Rams star apologizes for agreeing to perform offensive gesture in touchdown dance

A star wide receiver on the Los Angeles Rams football team has apologized for agreeing to make an anti-Semitic gesture for a touchdown celebration.

During a livestream, Puka Nacua was persuaded by personality Adin Ross to perform a gesture that refers to a trope and meme meant to smear Jewish people. He also agreed to repeat the dance at the next Rams game.

'At the time, I had no idea this act was antisemitic in nature and perpetrated harmful stereotypes against Jewish people.'

Nacua faced an immediate barrage of criticism that led to his posting an apology on social media Thursday.

"When I appeared the other day on a social media livestream, it was suggested to me to perform a specific movement as part of my next touchdown celebration," wrote Nacua on his Instagram account.

"At the time, I had no idea this act was antisemitic in nature and perpetrated harmful stereotypes against Jewish people," he added. "I deeply apologize to anyone who was offended by my actions as I do not stand for any form of racism, bigotry or hate of another group of people."

The incident comes at a time when the Jewish community is reeling from a horrific terror attack in Australia that took the lives of more than a dozen people and is being investigated as motivated by anti-Semitism.

Among those who condemned Nacua was Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California.

"The Los Angeles Jewish community is on edge after the Bondi Beach massacre," he wrote on social media. "And what does this asshole @AsapPuka do? He promises an antisemitic touchdown dance for his Thursday night game."

Swalwell added, "He should apologize or be dropped."

Others said if Nacua did the gesture during the game, he should be suspended by the NFL.

The NFL and the Los Angeles Rams also released statements condemning the offensive gesture.

Nacua and the Rams will play on Thursday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks. Each team has a record of 11 victories and only three losses for the season.

