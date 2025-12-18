Trump seemingly tries to split the baby on marijuana with new executive order

In a move anticipated by many in the medical industry, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that would reclassify marijuana as a seemingly less dangerous drug.

On Thursday, President Trump signed an executive order that would reclassify marijuana from a Schedule I drug to a Schedule III drug, in accordance with the Controlled Substances Act.

'It's never safe to use powerful controlled substances in recreational manners.'

"I'm pleased to announce that I will be signing an executive order to reschedule marijuana from a Schedule I to a Schedule III controlled substance with legitimate medical uses," Trump announced from the Oval Office, surrounded by doctors, researchers, and others.

RELATED: RFK Jr. moves to ban transgender procedures for children: 'This is not medicine; it is malpractice'

Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images

During the ceremony, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz said that the executive order will allow "millions of Americans on Medicare to become eligible to receive CBD ... at no charge if their doctors recommend them."

According to a White House fact sheet, the reclassification of marijuana to Schedule III status will open up more opportunities for research to test the uses of medical marijuana.

Currently, marijuana is in the same classification as drugs like heroin, LSD, ecstasy, methaqualone, and peyote, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The reclassification will place marijuana in the same schedule as Tylenol with codeine, ketamine, anabolic steroids, and testosterone.

However, this executive order will have no impact on the recreational use of marijuana, as Trump clarified at the signing.

Trump added, "I want to emphasize that the order I am about to sign ... doesn't legalize marijuana in any way, shape, or form — and in no way sanctions its use as a recreational drug. ... It's never safe to use powerful controlled substances in recreational manners."

"President Trump is committed to ensuring our seniors, our veterans, and all Americans have access to the best medical treatments and research infrastructure in the world," the White House fact sheet said.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!