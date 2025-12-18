Brown U. suspected shooter's DNA gathered; images, video of person of interest match eyewitness descriptions: Police

The DNA of the Brown University suspected shooter has been gathered, and images and video of the person of interest in Saturday's deadly shooting at the Rhode Island Ivy League college match eyewitness descriptions, police told the Providence Journal.

Providence Police Chief Col. Oscar Perez said law enforcement has DNA of the suspected shooter "from inside" that could be used to confirm his presence at the scene once officials have someone to compare it to, the Journal reported.

'All video imagery has been turned over to law enforcement.'

The shooting took place in a first-floor classroom in the school's Barus and Holley building, which houses the School of Engineering and the physics department. Two students were fatally shot; nine others were wounded.

Attorney General Peter Neronha added to the Journal that DNA is "powerful" evidence because it can confirm the identity of a subject or rule people in or out after it's entered into a nationwide system.

Perez also told the paper that witnesses and surviving students gave a description of the shooter that matches the person of interest as seen on video and in still images that law enforcement has distributed.

Neronha told the Journal that investigators are being protective of what witnesses have said about the shooter or the shooting so they can protect witnesses from being swayed by outside information.

"As we interview witnesses, we don't want them to learn facts from these press conferences. We want them to relay the facts that they have in their heads, including a person of interest," Neronha said during a news conference, according to the paper. "We don't want a person of interest to shape what they're telling us. ... So we're being careful about the facts that we're sharing for that reason, so that when we talk to witnesses, what we're getting is their factual recitation."

More from the Journal:

Authorities have struggled to convince members of the public that, despite Brown University's vast resources, there was no camera working in the Barus & Holley Building that captured the shooter entering the building before opening fire.



Brown Provost Francis Doyle III said the school has 1,200 cameras on campus, including some in the old section of the building where the shooting occurred. But that does not mean the cameras captured an image of the shooter.

"All video imagery has been turned over to law enforcement," Doyle added, according to the paper.

A person of interest was initially detained over the weekend before law enforcement determined they had the wrong guy.

