Congressional Democrats have horrendous approval ratings — even among Democratic voters

While Democrats are hoping to seize control of the U.S. House of Representatives in the midterm elections, approval ratings for congressional Democrats have absolutely imploded.

An analysis from CNN's Harry Enten showed that Democrats got a boost during the government shutdown, but that has completely collapsed after President Donald Trump beat them to end the shutdown.

'There are a lot of Democrats who might be thinking, "Hey we can spike that ball in the end zone!" but the numbers at this point say, "Hold on just a minute."'

Congressional Democrats had a net approval rating of 22 percentage points among Democratic voters in October, but that has become a net negative rating of six points only two months later.

"Democrats, in the minds of the American public, are lower than the Dead Sea," said Enten.

"Overall they are 55 points underwater. Their approval rating is south of 20%. It's even worse when you look at independents, look at this — negative 61 points!" he added. "That means that their approval rating is 61 points lower than their disapproval rating."

He added that Quinnipiac University has been polling the approval rating for Democratic members of Congress for 16 years, and it has never found them "in worse shape than they are right now."

Enten said that the polling indicators showed Democrats could still gain many seats in the midterms, but when compared with recent history, they are in a weakened condition to do so. He compared the Democratic advantage in generic partisan polling during Republican presidential administrations and found that Democrats have had a 10% advantage twice since 2005, but that had slid to only 4% in 2015.

"I think that's why at this point there are a lot of Democrats who might be thinking, 'Hey we can spike that ball in the end zone!' but the numbers at this point say, 'Hold on just a minute,'" he added. "Yes, you're on your way to a congressional majority, but it's still a long time, and with numbers this considerably weaker, and historically speaking, it might be a tougher road to hoe."

The polling analyst said that Democratic voters turned away from the party after the end of the government shutdown because they did not like how that debate turned out for them.

Enten posted video of the segment to his social media account.

