CNN anchor visibly upset when analyst says outrage over Epstein files has not hurt Trump at all

While many on the left have hoped that the controversy over the Jeffrey Epstein files might have eroded support of President Donald Trump, a CNN analyst says there are zero signs of it happening.

Polling analyst Harry Enten went through the numbers to show Kate Bolduan that Americans had lost interest in the Epstein debacle and that the president had not lost any support over the issue.

'Donald Trump has some of the best political instincts of any politician I've seen, and in this particular issue you see it full well and clear.'

Bolduan appeared to be visibly disappointed as Enten ran through the polling results from the last few weeks.

"I would say that this is, from at least a political point of view, quickly turning into a dud of a story," Enten said.

"Which is wild to think where this has been for three weeks now," Bolduan responded.

Enten reported that the term "Epstein" was no longer the top term on Google search with the term "Trump," and searches for the two terms together have dropped by 89% from only three weeks ago.

"At this particular point, the American people's interest in this story, it's quickly becoming something of a nothingburger," Enten said.

He went on to point out that although Trump's popularity had dropped by one percentage point from July to August, his current approval rating of 44% is seven percentage points above that of his first term in the same month.

"So he's seven points higher, very much in a different political universe now, significantly higher in terms of his overall approval rating than he was in his first term," Enten explained.

Among Republicans, approval for the president is hovering near 90%, a record high.

"So yes, there used to be a lot of interest in this story, but the bottom line is that even among those who had high interest in this story, it wasn't something that they thought was all that important. ... The interest in this story has fallen off the table," he continued.

Bolduan pointed out that the attention congressional Democrats had put on the issue was "incongruous" with Americans' attitudes.

"I would just say this, Donald Trump has some of the best political instincts of any politician I've seen, and in this particular issue you see it full well and clear because he has been saying, 'This is a non-issue,' and it turns out that a lot of the American public actually seem to agree with him," Enten said.

"If you dream it, it will become," a defeated Bolduan said. "That's apparently the message."

Enten posted video of the segment to his social media account on Monday.

