Melania Trump's top 7 fashion moments of 2025

Although she rarely takes center stage, Melania Trump's fashion always stands out.

The former model turned first lady is no stranger to a show-stopping look. Whether it's her signature six-inch stilettos or a regal black-tie gown, Melania has donned many memorable outfits throughout 2025. Here are seven of her best looks so far.

7. Commander in chic

White House Press Pool/Getty Images

Melania sported a classy pinstripe skirt suit at the military parade over the summer, paired with a gray satin pump. The pinstripe's color is inverted from black with white stripes to a subtle cream color with darker stripes, providing a summery twist on a beloved classic.

The choice of a skirt suit over a pant suit is a refreshing choice that contrasts with the professional attire of working women in Washington. The tailoring flatters her figure without overly exaggerating her contours, making for a simple yet stunning ensemble.

6. Burberry bound

Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

En route to an oversees trip to the United Kingdom, Melania wore a gorgeous Burberry trench coat, undoubtedly a nod to British fashion and craftsmanship. The floor-length silhouette and popped collar add dramatic flair to a classic coat, paired with oversized sunglasses for a true model-off-duty look.

Melania's brushed-back, low ponytail softly frames her face while still letting the coat speak for itself. A stark contrast from the casual airport clothes most Americans are used to, Melania's travel outfit balances effortlessness with classic style.

5. Cheetah girl

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A true veteran of the fashion industry, Melania knows when to take a risk and how to pull it off. Melania flaunted a fabulous leopard coat during the 2025 International Women of Courage Award Ceremony, flawlessly utilizing a bold print as a sort of neutral.

The warm brown tones of the coat complement her hair color and complexion, making for a soft interpretation of an otherwise bold print. The print itself is also small enough to remain eye-catching without being distracting. Leopard print made a comeback in 2025, but it has arguably always been a fashion-forward classic, just like much of Melania's timeless wardrobe.

4. Lace and lawmakers

Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Melania is known for her elegant play on suit wear, and this black lace ensemble from the 2025 White House Congressional Ball is no exception. Melania's feminine take on a traditionally masculine suit features a soft velvet coat contrasted with satin lapels and an intricate yet modest lace undershirt (Lauren Sanchez, take notes).

Melania understands that the challenge is not just to find a fashionable outfit, but to find one that also flatters her features. The subtle but effective femininity of the suit pairs beautifully with her golden cascading hair, yet another indicator of Melania's impeccable fashion instincts.

3. Suede sisters

Photo by Yui Mik - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Melania knows how to dress for the occasion, perfectly complementing Kate Middleton, the princess of Wales, during an overseas visit in the English countryside. The neutral color palette and suede coat put on display the perfect balance between classic, Ralph Lauren-esque Americana and traditional British outerwear.

Once again taking into consideration her complexion, the camel-colored coat pairs beautifully with her warm-toned hair and creme-colored trousers, making for an incredibly chic ensemble.

2. Inaugural icon

Tierney L. Cross/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Easily one of her most iconic looks was from one of her first public appearances in 2025 during her husband President Donald Trump's inauguration. The sleek navy skirt suit with matching stilettos were beautiful pieces on their own, but the star of the show was her eye-catching headwear that made several headlines.

Melania's wide-brimmed hat was often paired with a demure grin or a quick glance that dazzled photographers and attendees alike. This stylish showstopper is one of her many looks that simply speaks for itself.

1. Emerald alliance

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Melania's best look in 2025 was an emerald-green floor-length gown she wore while the White House hosted Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia. The color choice is undeniably stunning as is the silhouette of the strapless gown.

The delicate ruching throughout the front of the gown elongates and flatters her figure beautifully without appearing too showy (again, Lauren Sanchez, take notes). The slight sheen of the fabric adds just the right glamorous touch to the jewel-toned dress and matching pumps. Melania's elegance and class shine most in this gown.

