RFK Jr. moves to ban transgender procedures for children: 'This is not medicine; it is malpractice'

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is leading the charge to protect children across America from life-shattering transgender procedures.

Kennedy announced a new declaration on Thursday moving to ban sex-altering operations, hormone replacement therapy, and other irreversible medical procedures that target children suffering from gender dysphoria. Rather than affirming tragic delusions and relying on taxpayers to subsidize these experimental interventions, Kennedy's health department is working to pull funding and impose enforcement actions on the medical institutions that profit off of vulnerable children.

'We're done with junk science driven by ideological pursuits.'

“The Trump administration will not stand by while ideology, misinformation, and propaganda push vulnerable young people into decisions they cannot fully understand and that they can never reverse," Kennedy said Thursday.

“There is divine worth in every person, and it shines most brightly in our children. That worth commands us to protect them.”

RELATED: 'This is a must-win': These 4 Republicans voted against banning trans surgeries on children

Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Kennedy was flanked by numerous health officials in President Donald Trump's administration, Republican lawmakers, and even Chloe Cole, a de-transitioner who described her own traumatic experience with the medical industry.

"It’s not too late to accept the beautiful way God has created you," Cole said during her remarks.

Kennedy went on to describe the predatory nature of the medical institutions that convince American youth that sex is malleable and that a life-altering, irreversible medical procedure is a one-size-fits-all solution to the mental health struggles for these children.

RELATED: 'Send in the next guy': Nicki Minaj savages Newsom over his desire to 'see trans kids'

Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

"They betray the estimated 300,000 American youth ages 13 to 17 conditioned to believe that sex can be changed," Kennedy said. "They betrayed their Hippocratic Oath to 'do no harm.' So-called gender affirming care has inflicted lasting physical and psychological damage on vulnerable young people. This is not medicine; it is malpractice."

"We're done with junk science driven by ideological pursuits, not the well-being of children.”

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!