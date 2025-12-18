Person of interest ID'd in deadly Brown U. shooting; warrant issued: Multiple reports

A person of interest has been identified in connection with the deadly Brown University shooting Saturday, a warrant has been issued, and authorities are investigating possible ties between the Brown shooting and the fatal shooting of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor days later, according to multiple reports.

The New York Times — citing a law enforcement official briefed on the matter who wasn't authorized to speak about the investigation — reported Thursday that authorities have identified a person of interest in the Brown shooting and are investigating a possible connection with the MIT professor's fatal shooting.

'A shooting in a state where it's so hard to even have a gun?'

Both CBS News and the Associated Press reported similarly to the Times; both CBS News and Fox News reported that a warrant has been issued.

The Times reported that the official said investigators are searching for the individual as well as a car that the person is believed to have rented — and that authorities believe the rented vehicle is the same make and model of a car identified in connection with the shooting of the MIT professor, the official said.

Authorities have not publicly identified a suspect in either case, the Times also said.

RELATED: Brown U. suspected shooter's DNA gathered; images, video of person of interest match eyewitness descriptions: Police

Blaze News reported that MIT professor Nuno Loureiro was fatally shot in his Brookline, Massachusetts, home Monday night and died in a hospital early Tuesday.

Brookline — a Boston suburb that's less than a half hour from MIT — is about 90 minutes northeast of Providence, Rhode Island, where Brown University is located.

The FBI had told the AP it knew of no connection between the deadly shooting at Brown and the fatal shooting of Loureiro. However, WPRI-TV reported that multiple people familiar with the investigation said they discovered evidence showing the two crimes may be linked.

WBZ-TV said in its video report that Loureiro, 47, was shot several times in the foyer of his home; a neighbor said he lived in a first-floor apartment.

A reporter suggested to the neighbor on camera that the crime is atypical for Brookline, and the neighbor replied that it was a "surprise ... and a shooting in a state where it's so hard to even have a gun?" The neighbor also said fellow neighbors noted a nearby car was "parked in the wrong direction" and "seemed to be waiting."

RELATED: Prominent MIT professor — reportedly Jewish, pro-Israel — shot to death in his home; no suspect in custody

The Jerusalem Post reported that Loureiro was Jewish and a vocal pro-Israel nuclear scientist. However, the Post added that it could not confirm speculations by Jewish organizations that Loureiro was targeted for his political affiliations.

Blaze News earlier Thursday reported that Providence police said the Brown University suspected shooter's DNA had been gathered and that images and video of a person of interest match eyewitness descriptions.

A person of interest was initially detained over the weekend before law enforcement determined they had the wrong guy.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!