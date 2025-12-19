Liberals blame Trump for Netflix canceling pro-LGBTQ military series

A series about a closeted gay soldier in the military during the "Don't ask, don't tell" era of the 1990s has been canceled by Netflix after being previously criticized by the Pentagon.

"Boots" was about a gay Louisiana teen named Cameron Cope who "finds new purpose — and unexpected brotherhood — with his motley team of fellow recruits," as described by Netflix.

'It's clear #BOOTS is getting canned so Netflix doesn't offend the big nasty b***h living in the White House.'

The series lasted only one season and had been lambasted by officials of the Trump administration in a statement to Entertainment Weekly in October.

"Under President Trump and Secretary [Pete] Hegseth, the U.S. military is getting back to restoring the warrior ethos. Our standards across the board are elite, uniform, and sex-neutral because the weight of a rucksack or a human being doesn't care if you're a man, a woman, gay, or straight," said Pentagon press secretary Kingsley Wilson.

"[The military] will not compromise our standards to satisfy an ideological agenda, unlike Netflix whose leadership consistently produces and feeds woke garbage to their audience and children," Wilson added.

Many online blamed President Donald Trump for the cancellation.

"Boots was critically and commercially successful, but because the President and his Secretary of Defense are such man baby snowflakes who are mad gay service men are more manly than they'll ever be Netflix cancelled the show so they could get the WB merger to go through," said one person on the X platform.

"It's clear #BOOTS is getting canned so Netflix doesn't offend the big nasty bitch living in the White House, which might make him get in the way of their Warner Bros purchase. We are truly living in an era of censorship and spineless bootlicking," another detractor said.

"Netflix has cancelled their show Boots after 1 season. ... Despite a 90% on Rotten Tomatoes & making it to #2 on Netflix, they'd rather lick Trump's balls to get their merger approved," another message reads.

The series is based on the memoir titled "The Pink Marine" by Greg Cope White. The show was highly rated on Rotten Tomatoes, with 90% approval and a 7.9 rating on IMDB.