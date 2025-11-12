Gavin Newsom tries to hit Trump administration on energy prices — and gets humiliated online

Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom tried to criticize the rise in energy costs under the Trump administration — and then was reminded that his state pays the highest costs for power.

In a social media post published Tuesday, the liberal governor tried to blame rising energy prices on President Donald Trump's global warming skepticism. The governor attended the COP30 climate change conference in Brazil and blasted the administration's policies.

'Gavin Newsom and the Democrats have NO credibility on the affordability issue.'

"Utility costs have risen 11% in the last year as Trump has promoted fossil fuels and curbed investment in solar and wind power. Climate change is an affordability issue," posted the X account for Newsom's press office.

Critics quickly reminded Newsom that California has little room to criticize national energy prices.

"Electricity cost have risen 64% since 2020 as Newsom has promoted 'green' energy and chased away investment in cheap, reliable power. Gavin Newsom and the Democrats have NO credibility on the affordability issue," replied Corey Uhden, a regional development officer of the California GOP.

"Gavin Newsom is in Brazil touting his failed energy agenda — the same one that’s left Californians paying some of the highest gas and electricity prices in the nation," replied Rep. Vince Fong (R-Calif.). "After harming our state’s domestic energy production, California now relies on foreign oil — and imports from Brazil have increased to 20% of our imported supply."

"Gavin Newsom is probably the last person on the planet who should talk about energy affordability. Under his failed leadership California has the highest electricity rates in the lower 48 [and the] highest gas prices in the country," replied Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.).

The White House piled on through a statement from a spokesperson.

"Governor Newscum flew all the way to Brazil to tout the Green New Scam, while the people of California are paying some of the highest energy prices in the county. Embarrassing!" said Taylor Rogers. "If Gavin News[o]m's support for the climate agenda was sincere, he would not be attending a climate summit that required chopping down thousands of acres of protected Amazon rainforest for a special purpose highway. It's time for Newscum and other countries to drop the climate facade!"

Newsom seems to be trying to position himself for the presidential nomination in 2028 by criticizing Trump. When the president won his second election, Newsom declared California the leader of anti-Trump state resistance.

Aside from the cost of energy, California has also been lambasted by critics for mismanagement of the energy grid that has led to deadly and damaging forest fires.

