Gavin Newsom calls special session of legislature to fund legal challenges against Trump's presidency

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom called a special session of the state legislature in order to organize a campaign to resist the policies of President-elect Donald Trump's second term.

'We are prepared, and we will do everything necessary to ensure Californians have the support and resources they need to thrive.'

Newsom, who had been a surrogate for President Joe Biden and also for Vice President Kamala Harris, issued a statement announcing the special session for Dec. 2 in Sacramento.

“The freedoms we hold dear in California are under attack — and we won’t sit idle,” said the governor. "California has faced this challenge before, and we know how to respond. We are prepared, and we will do everything necessary to ensure Californians have the support and resources they need to thrive."

Newsom will ask the legislature, which is firmly controlled by Democrats, to vote for new funding for the attorney general's office in order to support the mission to defeat Trump's policies.

"The Governor’s proclamation calls for legislation to provide additional resources to the California Department of Justice and other state entities to pursue robust affirmative litigation against any unlawful actions by the incoming Trump Administration," the statement read, "as well as defend against federal lawsuits aimed at undermining California’s laws and policies."

Democratic California Attorney General Rob Bonta said that he has been reviewing 120 lawsuits the state made against Trump policies in his first term in order to prepare for challenges in his second term.

He also made a promise to the state's illegal aliens that the state would use its power to protect them from the president-elect's policies.

“I can promise to the undocumented immigrant community in California that I and my team have been thinking about you for months, and the harm that might come from the Trump administration 2.0," said Bonta on Thursday. "We’ll do everything in our power and use the full authority of our office to defend you."

Democratic attorney generals from other states have announced efforts to resist and challenge Trump's second term.

