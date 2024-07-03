Democrat AGs hatch plot to 'Trump-proof' the liberal agenda if Trump wins — but their motive isn't what it seems

Powerful Democratic leaders in blue states are reportedly forming plans to "Trump-proof" the progressive agenda.

Anticipating the possibility that Donald Trump wins the 2024 election, Democratic attorneys general are planning "an aggressive legal strategy to fight him again in court," according to Politico. Those plans include hiring outside experts and researching areas of the law where they believe they can fight a second Trump administration.

'They make decisions predicated on politics sometimes instead of what they’re statutorily obligated to do.'

The central thesis of the plan is this: Democrat AGs will repeatedly sue the Trump administration for any policy they don't like.

Democrats are framing themselves and their plan as the vanguard of democracy and individual rights. In reality, they want to legally hamstring a new Trump administration for policies on immigration, the environment, elections, and "reproductive health" that do not advance the liberal agenda.

New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin (D) claimed the effort is about protecting citizens' rights.



"When you look at the first Trump presidency, you can see the devastating impact some of the policies that were pursued by that administration had on millions of people across our state," he told Politico. "We need to be prepared for that possibility, even though it may not come to pass, so we’re not caught flat-footed and we’re ready to stand up for the rights of our residents should that be necessary."

Democrats are thus "preparing for potential legal arguments and building an infrastructure to be ready to go should we need to," he added.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta (D), moreover, boasted that Democrats are experienced at this.

"Our office is not new to this. We've been in this position, in 2016 to 2020. And if necessary, we’ll prepare to fight in the same way again," he said.



Indeed, when Trump was president from 2017–2021, Democratic AGs filed more than 160 multi-state lawsuits against the Trump administration.

The states expected to be involved in the effort include New Jersey, California, New York, Arizona, Colorado, Minnesota, and potentially Oregon and Washington. Other states with liberal AGs could join their coalition.

Meanwhile, the motive behind the plan isn't exactly what it seems.

While Democratic leaders are interested in protecting progressive policies, they're motivated by the political rewards they could reap by weaponizing their office against Trump.

"Attorneys general often now are looking at the next political step," former Maryland Attorney General Doug Gansler (D) told Politico. "They make decisions predicated on politics sometimes instead of what they're statutorily obligated to do."



