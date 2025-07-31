Watch: CNN FAILS to expose Alligator Alcatraz

In an attempt to paint the Florida ICE facility known as Alligator Alcatraz as a dystopian concentration camp run by a tyrant, CNN put together a dramatic piece on the facility — and instead proved the opposite.

Speaking to illegal alien criminals held at the facility, the news channel played a recording of one of them saying, “This is sad. Sad. Hopeless. It’s a type of torture.”

“These are the stories of migrants held at Alligator Alcatraz, a new detention facility deep in the Florida Everglades,” a voice-over said dramatically, before showing a 3D rendering of the exterior and interior of the facility.

“Why, when you have the photos?” BlazeTV host Pat Gray asks on “The Glenn Beck Program.”

“What they’ve done here, as Pat points out, is take an actual photo of the inside of Alligator Alcatraz and then formed it into a 3D model of the same photo. So what you’re seeing are a couple of beds, and then there is a 3D model of a couple of beds. What is possibly the purpose of that?” BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere agrees.

“I think it’s to make it more mysterious,” Gray says. “It’s like, ‘We can’t even get a camera in there.’ Well, you just showed us the actual photo, and now you’re doing the 3D mock-up.”

One of the inmates, Gonzalo Almanza Valdes, says in the segment that “because of the way that we have been treated, it has been a very terrible experience.”

Valdes was detained by ICE while in a meeting with his probation officer. Another inmate who was interviewed by CNN, Juan Palma Martinez, was also picked up by ICE while meeting with his probation officer.

“He has a probation officer, which leads you to believe he might be on probation, which also leads to he committed crimes,” Gray laughs, adding, “I love that.”

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.