Geoengineering is poisoning the bees — and humans too

According to filmmaker Matt Landman, geoengineering programs are spraying toxic chemicals like aluminum into our skies — and while it’s been documented that what’s in the air is hurting the bee population, it’s not just the bees that we should be concerned about.

“The number one cause of death in the United Kingdom, number one cause of death is dementia — dementia and Alzheimer's from aluminum toxicity in the brain,” Landman tells BlazeTV host Pat Gray and producer Keith Malinak on “Pat Gray Unleashed.”

“A lot of people don’t know that fluoride is just a byproduct of melting aluminum. So fluoride and aluminum want to bond back together,” he explains.

“There’s these attacks from every angle, but at the end of the day, you should consider it complimentary because, like, why is everything out to get us? Because they are terrified of us realizing what’s going on. So they want to dumb us down to the best of their ability,” he adds.

Landman explains that this is why cholesterol is demonized — because it’s a “fatty layer of protection” for your brain.

“So, the same thing that’s happening to the humans, which is the aluminium buildup in the brain. And imagine you get aluminum buildup in the brain, and then they are ramping up these EMF frequencies. ... It’s just like putting aluminum in the microwave, but it’s your brain,” he continues.

“This is why people are having neurological disorders and what have you. So, the same things are happening to the bees. There’s this bee die-off, and biologists and whatnot are dissecting bees, and they have increased aluminum in their brain,” he adds.

With the increase of aluminum in the bees’ brains and EMF frequencies nearby, the bees can’t even find their way back to the hive.

“So, the bees are dying off from the aluminum especially, right? And then Monsanto has come out with an aluminum-resistant gene. Worth mentioning is Monsanto had to hide their name, and they don’t even exist anymore,” Landman says.

He explains that Monsanto has done this because once aluminum is killing all the crops, only their aluminum-resistant seeds will grow.

“They also have a ‘Frankenbee,’ like Frankenstein bee, where the bee is Monsanto-produced, and it can live in a glyphosate, aluminum, like, toxic pesticide/herbicide environment where all the other insects are dying,” he says.

“They like to confuse us. ‘Oh, that’s pretty advanced, genetically modified, whatever, and I’m not a scientist or whatever.’ But it’s actually very simple. They’re spraying poisons on your food that would make the food shrivel up and die,” he continues, explaining that it doesn’t shrivel up and die only because it’s genetically modified.

“And then we wonder why so many people have dementia, Alzheimer’s, so many kids have autism,” he says, adding, “I mean, we’re looking at the wrong source.”

