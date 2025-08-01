Baby mauled to death by 130-pound dog on mother's birthday, police say

Florida police said that a dog mauled a 5-month-old baby to death as the mother was out celebrating her birthday.

The young couple had left their baby in the care of his great-grandmother and great-aunt at their home on Carolina Avenue in Ormond Beach. The couple had gone to dinner for the evening, according to Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

'On what started to be a great night, ends up when you return home, your child is dead.'

When they returned, the baby was gone.

Chitwood said that the two had placed the baby in a bedroom and locked the door. The great-aunt then released her three dogs out of a cage, and she and the great-grandmother went to prepare food.

When they noticed the door to the bedroom was open, they went in and found one of the dogs next to the bleeding body of the baby, who appeared to be lifeless.

The parents rushed home and brought the baby to a hospital, but the staff was unable to revive the boy.

The dog was described as a Great Dane and husky mix that weighed 130 pounds.

"This is tragic," Chitwood said. "Tragic all the way around. You have a young mother who will remember on her birthday that her child is dead. And the grandparents. I mean, I just don't know how anybody feels about this."

RELATED: 1-year-old girl mauled to death by family's pit bull, police say

Volusia County Animal Services took possession of the dog, and it was humanely euthanized.

Chitwood said they would continue to investigate to make sure no neglect was involved.

"It is so, so, so tragic. On what started to be a great night, ends up when you return home, your child is dead," he added.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!