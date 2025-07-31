US senator shares grisly photos of woman's bruised, battered face after Cincinnati mob attack

Republican U.S. Sen. Bernie Moreno of Ohio late Wednesday shared on X grisly images of a woman's face after she was beaten up and apparently knocked out cold during last weekend's mob attack in Cincinnati.

"This is Holly," Moreno wrote in his post, which has been viewed 3.7 million times as of Thursday afternoon. "She wanted to have a nice evening out with friends. Instead, she got this."

'Holly appreciates the kind words and prayers from patriots across the country.'

One image shows the woman's badly blackened right eye; bruised, swollen, and gashed lips; and bruising throughout her face as well as around her left eye. Another image shows her right eye and lips looking slightly better but bruising looking worse on the right side of her face. A final image shows bruising on her neck and at the top of her chest.

Moreno said Holly gave him permission to release the photos "so that others will never suffer what she did. We need and deserve change."

Cellphone video (1:34 mark) shows the victim, who's wearing a blue dress, apparently trying to intervene on behalf of a beaten-up man, but instead another female punches her in the back of the head — and seconds later, a male punches her in the face, knocking her flat on her back on the street.

Vivek Ramaswamy — who's running for Ohio governor — shared a disturbing close-up image of the woman's face after she hit the ground; her eyes are wide open, and her body is motionless. Video shows a few people soon trying to help her up.

Ramaswamy added in his X post that he spoke to Holly on Monday, noting that she's a single working mom "who went to a friend's birthday party" before she became a target in the mob attack. "Holly appreciates the kind words and prayers from patriots across the country," Ramaswamy also shared.

Another image in Moreno's X post shows a Facebook comment from Cincinnati council member Victoria Parks saying that "they begged for that beat down!"

As you might guess, Parks' incendiary words drew intense, widespread backlash.

Included among Parks' detractors is BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock, who on Thursday criticized Parks on “Jason Whitlock Harmony" and said she's "on the wrong side" of this situation.

Apart from the aforementioned first video of the mob attack, a second clip shows three other men knocked to the surface of the same street. Then one attacker leaps and lands his body atop one of the male victims — pro-wrestling-style — while the victim is still lying on the street surface. Afterward, a laughing, smiling male pulls the attacker away.

A third video shows what appears to be the same victim from the previous clip getting pummeled from behind and knocked to the ground as a voice is heard saying, "Sleep him again!" The victim is then dragged by his foot into the middle of the street.

A fourth video, however, appears to show what preceded the beatdown as depicted in the first video. It shows the man dressed in the white shirt and black pants — who was beaten up in the first video — squaring off with a male in a red shirt and black shorts who would soon take part in the mob attack. It appears to show the man dressed in the white shirt and black pants making physical contact with the male in the red shirt and black shorts — and then it's on.

An additional Facebook video appears to show even more of what occurred prior to the mob attack. It depicts what seems to be a verbal argument and minor scuffle that was on its way to calming down, and the man dressed in the white shirt and black pants seems to lightly slap the face of the male in the red shirt and black shorts, which — as noted above — leads to the beatdown.

However, Whitlock on Monday stated on "Jason Whitlock Harmony" that he's heard the argument that the man dressed in the white shirt and black pants — a white man — "started it" by making physical contact with the male in the red shirt and black shorts — a black man — and that was justification for the mob attack.

But Whitlock wasn't having it.

"That's ridiculous to me," Whitlock said. "The level of attack on this man? Completely unjustified."

