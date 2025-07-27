'Anti-white bigotry': Mob beats victims down to street — including male who punches woman in face, apparently knocks her out

Cellphone videos show a mob pummeling several people on a Cincinnati street over the weekend and beating them down to the ground — including a male who's seen punching a woman in the face, knocking her flat on her back and apparently out cold.

Cincinnati police said the incident occurred Friday night on Elm and Fourth Streets, WXIX-TV reported.

'It will ... be the responsibility of the court system to hold these violent thugs accountable.'

Cory Bowman — Cincinnati mayoral candidate and the half brother of Vice President JD Vance — posted video of the disturbing beatdown on X. You can view the video here.

The video shows a man dressed in a white shirt and black pants getting punched from behind and then chased into a street by two males — one in a red shirt and black shorts and the other in a dark shirt and white shorts. Amid increasing hooting and hollering, they throw him to the street surface, and a female and a third male join in and stomp the male in the white shirt several times.

After a few seconds, as the mob grows larger, the third male who had just joined the beatdown — dressed in a white shirt, long blue jean shorts, and black shoes — returns to stomp the male several more times and deliver a series of punches to his head.

Then the male dressed in the red shirt and black shorts who originally chased the man into the street returns to punch and kick the victim in the head numerous times. The victim finally is helped to his feet but quickly loses his balance and falls to the street again. Soon others help him back up and he is led away from the scene.

Seconds later, a woman in a blue dress who appeared to be intervening on behalf of the beaten-up man gets punched in the head from behind by another female — and then it appears that the male dressed in the white shirt, long blue jean shorts, and black shoes who helped beat up the male victim punches the woman in the blue dress in the face, knocking her flat on her back on the street.

A disturbing close-up of her face shows her eyes wide open and body motionless before a few people try to help her up.

Bowman also posted on X a set of three videos appearing to show the same beatdown from different vantage points.

One that lasts 23 seconds shows three other men knocked to the surface of the same street. Then one attacker leaps and lands his body atop one of the male victims — pro wrestling-style — while the victim is still lying on the street surface. Afterward a laughing, smiling male pulls the attacker away.

Another video that lasts 12 seconds shows what appears to be the same victim from the 23-second video getting pummeled from behind and knocked to the ground as a voice is heard saying "sleep him again!" The victim is then dragged by his foot into the middle of the street.

The third video — which lasts one minute and 14 seconds — appears to show what preceded the first video Bowman posted. It shows the man dressed in the white shirt and black pants — who was beaten up in the first video — squaring off with the male in the red shirt and black shorts who would soon take part in his beatdown. It appears to show the man dressed in the white shirt and black pants making physical contact with the male in the red shirt and black shorts — and then it's on.

An additional Facebook video appears to show even more of what occurred prior to mob attack. It shows what seems to be a verbal argument and minor scuffle that was on its way to calming down, and then the man dressed in the white shirt and black pants seems to lightly slap the face of the male in the red shirt and black shorts, which — as noted above — leads to the beatdown.

Here's how WXIX described things:

An anonymous witness reported that the situation started several minutes before the fight shown in the videos. The footage captured a man, who, according to the witness, seemed to be intoxicated.



The witness says the man walked away, but returned about 15 minutes later with a group of people who were overheard making racial comments.



The video provided to FOX19 NOW, the witness says, shows people in the group trying to de-escalate the situation before the fight started.



Things escalated and punches were eventually thrown, the witness stated.



The video shows the man in the white shirt hitting the man in the red shirt.

A handful of prominent individuals weighed on the incident.

BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock on Sunday posted the following on X, presumably in reference to primary male victim and the woman who was punched in the face after trying to intervene on his behalf: "When you're at church today or in your secret place, say a prayer for this man and his wife. This behavior and lack of national outrage are unsustainable. It's unsustainable. The anti-white bigotry at the root of this behavior must be addressed. Sickening."

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge on Saturday evening told WCPO-TV that she's in "complete disgust" over the violence and that "the behavior displayed is nothing short of cruel and absolutely unacceptable. Our investigative team is working diligently to identify every individual involved in causing harm."

WCPO added that a Cincinnati Police Department spokesperson said police weren't aware of the incident until the videos were posted.

The Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police, which represents city police officers, also issued a condemnation — and a plea to "hold these violent thugs accountable."

"The violence this video shows downtown is disgusting," Cincinnati FOP President Ken Kober told WLWT-TV. "What's equally disgusting is those who chose to watch and record instead of calling 911, attempting to defuse the situation, or render aid. I have full faith in the Central Business Section Investigators; they will make arrests in the near future. It will then be the responsibility of the court system to hold these violent thugs accountable."

Vivek Ramaswamy — Republican candidate for Ohio governor — posted on X that "reckless violence has no place in Ohio. Restoring law & order on our streets shouldn’t be a partisan issue. I invite @amyactonoh & other Democrat leaders in our state to join us in condemning this kind of violence and supporting stronger law enforcement in our cities."

Democrat Ohio state Rep. Cecil Thomas — whose district includes parts of Cincinnati — added to WLWT that the videos "turned my stomach" and "makes me wish I was still on the force."

"I've just observed several video clips of an assault that took place last night in our downtown," Thomas said, according to WLWT. "It turned my stomach, and I was angry and totally embarrassed to see such behavior, especially, during the Music Festival weekend that's has been historically free of such horrifying violence, not to mention a Reds home game. There are so many visitors from around the country currently in our city."

Thomas continued: "It's this kind of behavior that makes me wish I was still on the force. It's unacceptable under any standard, and those involved should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Therefore as your State Representative, I trust that there will be a full and complete investigation of this incident by the Cincinnati Police Department and to bring charges against all involved. There's enough cameras in the area as well as cellphone videos to clearly determine how it started and who all was involved. I'm asking for anyone who may have information, including, cellphone footage to please notify authorities or call my office; 614-466-1645. All involved should be held accountable."

WLWT reported that Democrat Mayor Aftab Pureval had not provided a comment on the incident. The Cincinnati Enquirer reported that it texted Pureval's spokesman for comment but has not received a response.

Editor's note: This story has been edited after publication to include the Facebook video that appears to provide additional context.

