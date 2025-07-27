Pandemic fallout: Study finds parents are increasingly taking a stand on vaccines

Experimental vaccines were rushed to market during the pandemic, then advertised as "safe and effective" by government officials, the establishment media, and pharmaceutical representatives. Those who said otherwise or asked too many inconvenient questions were attacked and censored. Meanwhile, affordable alternative treatments were suppressed and/or characterized by supposed experts as dangerous quackery.

This profitable private-public campaign to impose novel vaccines on the American population was not advanced merely through propaganda, the silencing of dissenting voices, and through uncompetitive practices; it also depended upon straightforward coercion.

Only 40% of parents said they plan to load their child up with all of the recommended vaccines.

For instance, the Biden administration mandated that federal employees and even military service members get the jab. Millions of other Americans across the country were also told to offer up their arms if they wanted to keep their jobs, eat in public, stay in school, or visit their loved ones.

Adding injury to insult, it was later revealed that the vaccines were not as safe or as effective as advertised.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-backed study published this month in the JAMA Network revealed that a great many American parents are no longer willing to blindly trust the medical establishment, at least not when it comes to the vaccination of their children.

According to the study, titled "Vaccination Intentions During Pregnancy and Among Parents of Young Children," 33% of parents surveyed who have children under age 5 indicated that they intend to delay or refuse some or all government-recommended vaccines for their child.

Only 40% of parents said they plan to load their child up with all of the recommended vaccines; 20% said they plan to delay some vaccines.

While only 4% of first-time pregnant mothers said they intend to delay or refuse all recommended vaccines, 48% expressed uncertainty about childhood vaccination.

Children's Health Defense, which was chaired by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. from 2015 to 2023, noted, "Only 37% of young and expecting parents now plan to fully vaccinate their children — a seismic shift. Why? Because when parents ask real questions about the vaccine schedule to their pediatricians, they’re met with silence or deflection."

'If you dig into the hepatitis B stuff that they try to give to your child when they're born, you realize it's to inoculate a future population of drug addicts and prostitutes, not to protect your child.'

"No answers. No informed consent. Just blind trust demanded," continued CHD. "Parents aren't buying it anymore."

The study's authors, researchers from Emory University, suggested that the remedy for this uncertainty might be interventions during pregnancy.

"Given the high decisional uncertainty during pregnancy about vaccinating children after birth, there may be value in intervening during pregnancy to proactively support families with childhood vaccination decisions," wrote the authors.

Blaze News senior politics editor Christopher Bedford said, "I get text message requests every week on different threads — neighborhood threads, church threads, Knights of Columbus threads, political threads — from people asking, 'Hey, where can we find a doctor who's not going to force us to keep to the CDC regime, who's going to let us take it at our own pace, informed as parents?' And it's extremely difficult."

Bedford noted that in Northern Virginia and elsewhere, parents have taken to scouring the pages of pediatricians for signs of politicization in an effort to determine whether the doctors will "talk to you like a human being; whether they'll let you make your decision and space it out the way that you want."

"People are asking for what they can read, where they can learn more, because they just don't trust the experts any more," continued Bedford. "We've been lied to. The COVID vaccine, we now know, was a lie. If you dig into the hepatitis B stuff that they try to give to your child when they're born, you realize it's to inoculate a future population of drug addicts and prostitutes, not to protect your child. ... Parents just want a practice that will listen to them, take them seriously, and not be political — and it's wild how political it's gotten."

Jake Scott, a clinical associate professor of infectious diseases at Stanford University, indicated that whereas the childhood vaccine schedule contained around 11 doses protecting against seven diseases in 1986, the schedule now includes roughly 50 injections covering 16 diseases. Between 30 and 32 shots are typically required for kids to attend state schools.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who indicated during a recent congressional hearing that kids "get 69 to 92 jabs of vaccines between conception and when they are 18 years old" — a figure apparently higher than the one cited by Scott on account of certain brands requiring multiple doses — recently told Fox News host Martha MacCallum that none of the vaccines on the schedule have been safety-tested except for the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Nobody has an idea what the risk profiles are on these products, and we don't know whether they have anything to do with the epidemic of chronic disease," added Kennedy.

