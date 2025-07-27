‘Socialist’ grocery store vs. Costco: It’s not even CLOSE

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani (D) has discussed city-run grocery stores as part of his campaign platform — but he’s not the first to try it.

“You know that Kansas City has one,” Blaze media co-founder Glenn Beck says on “The Glenn Beck Program,” before showing a local news segment on the grocery store — whose shelves are empty.

In the segment, Councilwoman Melissa Robinson told reporters that their “residents and neighbors don’t feel comfortable shopping in the store” due to safety issues. Robinson also suggested in council chambers that the they put $750,000 toward the store to help it restock.

“It looks like Venezuela,” BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere says.

“This is the way it was in the Soviet Union,” Glenn agrees. “It doesn’t work.”

The store, KC Sun Fresh, has already received tens of millions dollars since 2018 and lost nearly $900,000 over the last year.

In comparison, Glenn shows another video that was posted of a Cuban walking through the aisles of a Costco for the first time. The man smiles and laughs excitedly as he sees apples and meat available to buy.

“This is a guy who’s coming from Cuba, has never seen anything like a Costco,” Glenn says. “It’s remarkable to see how much food, how much variety we have everywhere.”

