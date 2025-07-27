'Death to Trump! Allahu Akbar!' Man threatens to bomb plane over Scotland to 'send message' to Trump

A man threatened to bomb a plane full of civilians over Scotland in order to "send a message to Trump."

President Trump was visiting Scotland and the U.K. over the weekend, where he told European nations they needed to clamp down on mass migration.

On Sunday morning, EasyJet flight EZY609 was scheduled to fly from England's Luton Airport to Glasgow, Scotland, but was interrupted by a man threatening the plane and threatening the president.

In a viral clip on X, a man is heard saying he wants to "send a message to Trump."

The remarks were corroborated by Scottish outlet EdinburghLive.

Then, the man threatened the plane itself before yelling an Islamic chant.

"I'm going to bomb the plane. Death to America! Death to Trump! Allahu Akbar!" the man yelled.

A witness told the Sun the man then "pushed the airline staff and was being aggressive towards them."

"He was a big guy, about six foot, and they were these petite women," the witness added. "When he pushed them, that's when things changed."

The man making the threats was then grabbed from behind and pulled down by another male passenger, as others pounced to pin the man. Video of the incident showed the accused man being handcuffed while on the airplane floor.

Passengers then allegedly took the man's wallet to find out where he was from.

The same witness told the Sun that passengers discovered the man is an Indian national who was carrying a refugee status card.

According to the passenger, the pilot soon announced that he was making an emergency landing, and the plane touched down in Glasgow around 8:20 a.m. local time.

"We received a report of a man causing a disturbance on a flight. ... A 41-year-old man was arrested in connection, and further inquiries are ongoing," a Police Scotland spokesperson told the Sun.

"At this time we believe the incident was contained and that nobody else was involved," authorities added. "We are aware of videos circulating online, and these are being assessed by counterterrorism officers."

An EasyJet spokesperson explained that police met the flight upon arrival in Glasgow, before they "boarded the aircraft and removed a passenger."

At the time of the passenger's removal, which was also captured on video, he is heard asking about his "phone and wallet" and looks behind him. One man is heard saying in response, "F**k off," followed by several passengers bursting into laughter.

The original witness said at first he thought the suspect was "joking" when he came out of the bathroom and said, "I've got a bomb; I've got a bomb."

"I mean, it's a weird joke," the witness continued. "He was fighting a bit on the floor, but at this point he knew he'd f**ked up," the witness added.

Blaze News has contacted the White House for comment on the incident but did not receive an immediate response. This article will be updated with any applicable replies.

